Wednesday’s Event at East Bay Raceway Park Canceled

TAMPA, FL (February 15, 2017) – Wednesday night’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series-sanctioned, Wrisco Industries Winternationals – presented by E3 Spark Plugs at East Bay Raceway Park has been canceled. Despite tireless efforts to work the track following a band of heavy rain in the afternoon, Speedway and Series officials have been forced to cancel the event.

The 41st Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals will continue with a $7,000-to-win program on Thursday night. The event will be a complete show with Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a $7,000 to win, 45-lap main event.