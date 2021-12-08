We want to give a Shout Out to our Marketing Partners from 2021 and looking for partners for 2022

All of us at Karnac.com and Sunshine State Racing want to give a huge shout out to our Marketing Partners for 2021 and Welcome any one who wants to join us in 2022. We could not do what we do for Racing with out you.

Please Support the Companies who Support Racing.

For a 2022 Marketing package call Robert at 863-990-3564 or email us at Rohll19@aol.com or Karnac.com1@gmail.com

Thank You 2021 Marketing Partners: