All of us at Karnac.com and Sunshine State Racing would like all of you to come join and use our message boards. We want to hear about your racing trips to track, what you thought about races you attended and just have some Bench Racing.



Also we encourage all of you to use our classifieds page to help buy and sell the parts you need or have extra.



If your a track or series, please feel free to share information about your track and up coming events or results.



Let’s use these tools to make racing great again.



If you have trouble joining e-mail me at Robert@karnac.com



Link below:



http://realracinusa.com/forums/