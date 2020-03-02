In case you missed it live yesterday here is the link to our Weekly Radio Show on WAUC 102.1 FM The Outlaw. The sow can be heard live Every Saturday Morning from 10am-11am, as we bring you all the latest information on Florida short track racing. The show is brought to you by Bay Native Pool and Spa and Tobacco Free Hardee. If you would like more information about the show or to be come a sponsor contact the station or e-mail Robert@karnac.com

This weeks guest was Travis Devendorf