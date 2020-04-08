4-4-2020 edition of Racing Country Round Up brought to you by our good friends at Bay Native Pool and Spa

4-4-2020 edition of Racing Country Round Up brought to you by our good friends at Bay Native Pool and Spa. Today we discussed all the hard times during the Covid-19 outbreak and it’s effect on racing. Today’s guest were Joe Winchell and Corey Bigley. Hope you enjoy the show and as always thank you for the support. Message us if you would like to join us as marketing partners. Posted by WAUC 102.1 on Saturday, April 4, 2020