Wallace and Pletcher big winners at Citrus County Speedway in Ford Outlaws and Pro Trucks

SpeedRacer Photos:

In what is quickly becoming one of the most popular class with the fans and drivers in Florida, Jonathon Wallace takes the win Saturday night in the Crockett’s for outlaws. 34 car showed up for this race and had wall to wall action from start to finish. Win the dust settled Wallace would take home the win.

Jesse Veltman In car :

Joey Catarelli In Car:

Also in Action for 50 laps was the Pro Trucks. In that race Brennon Pletcher went Flag to flag to take home the win.

Brennon Pletcher in car camera:

Sammy Goghill in Car:

July 17th –

Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws – 9 Jonathon Wallace

Sunoco Race Fuel Open Wheel Modifieds – 01 Herb Neumann Jr

Outlaw Street Stocks – 7 Travis Blotz

Signsfast Pure Stocks – 94 Sport Wilson

Pro Trucks – 92 Brennon Pletcher

Official finishes: