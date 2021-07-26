Updated entry List for the Bill Bigley Memorial 128 as of 7/26/2021
We have added a Dirt racer in Rich Pratt and two drivers from Georgia add there name to the list since the last update taking us to 53 entries. Let’s keep pushing this race and making it the huge!!!!!! If you plan to come let us know and we add you to the list.
Laps will be going on sale later this week and contingency Sponsors as well.
Sponsorship opportunity for this race is available contact Robert from Sunshine State Racing at 863-990-3564 or Billy Bigley Jr. at 239-289-3266.
See you at the Biggest race of the year for south Florida racing.
Race details:
Join us for the Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 for Super Late Models going for $20,000 to win and $1,000 to Start. November 26th and 27th 2021
At 4-17 Southern Speedway and event
Practice and Pit Party on Friday and Friday night
If you have questions message us here at Sunshine State Racing.
More information to be posted in here soon.
Updated entry list:
|Pos
|Car #
|Driver
|Home Town
|Sponsor
|1
|0
|Anthony Cataldi
|Inverness, FL
|2
|03
|George Gorham Jr
|Lakeland, Fl
|Blackburn’s BBQ
|3
|07
|Jeff Scofield
|Plant City, FL
|Choo Choo Lawn Equipment
|4
|1
|Lee Tissot
|Jim Brinkley Racing
|5
|1
|Mike Garvey
|Pensacolaa, Fl
|Blackburn’s BBQ
|6
|2
|Raymond Klappert
|Davie, FL
|Central Florida Racing & Performance
2. Bob Hewes Boats
|7
|4
|Travis Wilson
|Bartow, FL
|8
|M5
|Matt McCrary
|Lakeland, Fl
|Ace Wrecker Service
|9
|6
|Eric White
|Monee, Illinois
|10
|7
|Mike Bresnahan
|LeCanto, FL
|M Powers Construction
|11
|8
|Chase Lovelady
|Lakeland, Fl
|Racecar Engineering
|12
|9
|Hudson Halder
|Georgia
|Ice Depot
|13
|11
|David Weaver
|Miami, FL
|14
|14
|Mario Maresca
|Ft Lauderdale, FL
|MESA
|15
|14 D
|Chris Davidson
|Friendswood, Texas
|Davidson Electric
|16
|15
|Sean LeMaster
|Naples, Fl
|LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
|17
|16
|Ray Derry Racing
|Miami, FL
|18
|17
|Nick Neri
|Palmetto, Fl
|Martin Jewelers
|19
|18
|Nick Neri Racing
|Martin Jewelers
|20
|18
|Don Mahaffey Jr
|Dayton, OH
|21
|20H
|Harrison Halder
|Georgia
|Ice Depot
|22
|20
|Anthony Sergi
|Orlando, FL
|23
|21
|Brandon Anderson
|Lakeland, FL
|Power Only INC.
|24
|27
|David Killian
|Michigan
|25
|28
|Dylan Bigley
|Naples, Fl
|Bigley Motorsports
|26
|28I
|Jared Irvan
|Ocala, FL
|SRE Electrical
|27
|30
|Jesse Dutilly
|Sarasota, Fl
|Carbone – Integrity Transmission
|28
|37
|Michael Goddard
|Ft. Myers, Fl
|National Roofing INC.
|29
|40
|To Be Named Later
|Napels, FL
|The Band is Back Together pit crew
|30
|41
|Hayden Sprague
|Michigan
|31
|45
|Rich Bickle
|Wisconson
|T1 Racing
|32
|47
|Keith Zavel
|Citrus County, FL
|33
|58
|John Coffman
|Live Oak, Fl
|Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
|34
|58C
|Cody Coffman
|Live Oak, Fl
|Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
|35
|51
|Michael Atwell
|Naples, Fl
|Universal Transmissions
|36
|53
|Boris Jurkovic
|Illinois
|37
|59
|Dustin Dunn
|Charlotte, NC
|Dunn Motorsports
|38
|61
|Jordan Richardson
|Ozona, FL
|Prestige Racing & Development
|39
|64
|Patrick Staropoli
|Miami, FL
|Palm Beach Tatical
|40
|66
|Daniel Webster
|Brooksville, FL
|Webster Race Cars
|41
|67
|Colin Allman
|Plant City, FL
|Racecar Engineering
|42
|74
|Corey Crisafulli
|Fort Myers, FL
|County Waste
|43
|78
|Wally Smith
|Fort Myers, FL
|Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
|44
|82
|Chris McIntyre
|Davie, FL
|McIntyre racing
|45
|69
|Michael Hinde
|Hernando, FL
|Mike Scott Plumbing
|46
|74
|Rich Pratt
|Ap auto sales Ford
|47
|77
|Jonny Kay
|Davie, FL
|A Best Forklifts
|48
|77E
|Jonathan Eilen
|Hampton, Minnesota
|Eilen and Sons Trucking
|49
|84
|Wayne Anderson
|Inverness, FL
|Mike Scott Plumbing
|50
|94
|Keith Roggen
|Lakeland, FL
|51
|96
|John Nutley
|Cape Coral, Fl
|52
|97
|Grant Thormeier
|Lakeland, FL
|Grant Thormeier Racing
|53
|98
|TBA
|Jim Brinkley Racing