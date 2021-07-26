Updated entry List for the Bill Bigley Memorial 128 as of 7/26/2021

We have added a Dirt racer in Rich Pratt and two drivers from Georgia add there name to the list since the last update taking us to 53 entries. Let’s keep pushing this race and making it the huge!!!!!! If you plan to come let us know and we add you to the list.

Laps will be going on sale later this week and contingency Sponsors as well.

Sponsorship opportunity for this race is available contact Robert from Sunshine State Racing at 863-990-3564 or Billy Bigley Jr. at 239-289-3266.

See you at the Biggest race of the year for south Florida racing.

Race details:

Join us for the Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 for Super Late Models going for $20,000 to win and $1,000 to Start. November 26th and 27th 2021

At 4-17 Southern Speedway and event

Practice and Pit Party on Friday and Friday night

If you have questions message us here at Sunshine State Racing.

More information to be posted in here soon.

Updated entry list: