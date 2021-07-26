Updated entry List for the Bill Bigley Memorial 128 as of 7/26/2021

 

We have added a Dirt racer in Rich Pratt and two drivers from Georgia add there name to the list since the last update taking us to 53 entries.   Let’s keep pushing this race and making it the huge!!!!!! If you plan to come let us know and we add you to the list.

 

Laps will be going on sale later this week and contingency Sponsors as well.

 

Sponsorship opportunity for this race is available contact Robert from Sunshine State Racing at 863-990-3564 or Billy Bigley Jr. at 239-289-3266.

See you at the Biggest race of the year for south Florida racing.

Race details:

Join us for the Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 for Super Late Models going for $20,000 to win and $1,000 to Start. November 26th and 27th 2021
At 4-17 Southern Speedway and event
Practice and Pit Party on Friday and Friday night
If you have questions message us here at Sunshine State Racing.
More information to be posted in here soon.
Updated entry list:
Pos Car # Driver Home Town Sponsor
1 0 Anthony Cataldi Inverness, FL
2 03 George Gorham Jr Lakeland, Fl Blackburn’s BBQ
3 07 Jeff Scofield Plant City, FL Choo Choo Lawn Equipment
4 1 Lee Tissot Jim Brinkley Racing
5 1 Mike Garvey Pensacolaa, Fl Blackburn’s BBQ
6 2 Raymond Klappert Davie, FL Central Florida Racing & Performance
2. Bob Hewes Boats
7 4 Travis Wilson Bartow, FL
8 M5 Matt McCrary Lakeland, Fl Ace Wrecker Service
9 6 Eric White Monee, Illinois
10 7 Mike Bresnahan LeCanto, FL M Powers Construction
11 8 Chase Lovelady Lakeland, Fl Racecar Engineering
12 9 Hudson Halder Georgia Ice Depot
13 11 David Weaver Miami, FL
14 14 Mario Maresca Ft Lauderdale, FL MESA
15 14 D Chris Davidson Friendswood, Texas Davidson Electric
16 15 Sean LeMaster Naples, Fl LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
17 16 Ray Derry Racing Miami, FL
18 17 Nick Neri Palmetto, Fl Martin Jewelers
19 18 Nick Neri Racing Martin Jewelers
20 18 Don Mahaffey Jr Dayton, OH
21 20H Harrison Halder Georgia Ice Depot
22 20 Anthony Sergi Orlando, FL
23 21 Brandon Anderson Lakeland, FL Power Only INC.
24 27 David Killian Michigan
25 28 Dylan Bigley Naples, Fl Bigley Motorsports
26 28I Jared Irvan Ocala, FL SRE Electrical
27 30 Jesse Dutilly Sarasota, Fl Carbone – Integrity Transmission
28 37 Michael Goddard Ft. Myers, Fl National Roofing INC.
29 40 To Be Named Later Napels, FL The Band is Back Together pit crew
30 41 Hayden Sprague Michigan
31 45 Rich Bickle Wisconson T1 Racing
32 47 Keith Zavel Citrus County, FL
33 58 John Coffman Live Oak, Fl Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
34 58C Cody Coffman Live Oak, Fl Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
35 51 Michael Atwell Naples, Fl Universal Transmissions
36 53 Boris Jurkovic Illinois
37 59 Dustin Dunn Charlotte, NC Dunn Motorsports
38 61 Jordan Richardson Ozona, FL  Prestige Racing & Development
39 64 Patrick Staropoli Miami, FL Palm Beach Tatical
40 66 Daniel Webster Brooksville, FL Webster Race Cars
41 67 Colin Allman Plant City, FL Racecar Engineering
42 74 Corey Crisafulli Fort Myers, FL County Waste
43 78 Wally Smith Fort Myers, FL Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
44 82 Chris McIntyre Davie, FL McIntyre racing
45 69 Michael Hinde Hernando, FL Mike Scott Plumbing
46 74 Rich Pratt Ap auto sales Ford
47 77 Jonny Kay Davie, FL A Best Forklifts
48 77E Jonathan Eilen Hampton, Minnesota Eilen and Sons Trucking
49 84 Wayne Anderson Inverness, FL Mike Scott Plumbing
50 94 Keith Roggen Lakeland, FL
51 96 John Nutley Cape Coral, Fl
52 97 Grant Thormeier Lakeland, FL Grant Thormeier Racing
53 98 TBA Jim Brinkley Racing

 

 

 