Updated entry List for the $20,000 to win Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 race reaches 49 entries. Race will be at 4-17 Southern Speedway on November 27th 2021.
We will be live on Sunshine State racing Monday night to announce the starting of the lap money for this race.
|Pos
|Car #
|Driver
|Home Town
|Sponsor
|1st Lap
|1
|0
|Anthony Cataldi
|Inverness, FL
|2
|03
|George Gorham Jr
|Lakeland, Fl
|Blackburn’s BBQ
|3
|07
|Jeff Scofield
|Plant City, FL
|Choo Choo Lawn Equipment
|4
|1
|Lee Tissot
|Jim Brinkley Racing
|5
|1
|Mike Garvey
|Pensacolaa, Fl
|Blackburn’s BBQ
|6
|2
|Raymond Klappert
|Davie, FL
|Central Florida Racing & Performance
2. Bob Hewes Boats
|7
|4
|Travis Wilson
|Bartow, FL
|8
|M5
|Matt McCrary
|Lakeland, Fl
|Ace Wrecker Service
|9
|6
|Eric White
|Monee, Illinois
|10
|7
|Mike Bresnahan
|LeCanto, FL
|M Powers Construction
|11
|8
|Chase Lovelady
|Lakeland, Fl
|Racecar Engineering
|12
|11
|David Weaver
|Miami, FL
|13
|14
|Mario Maresca
|Ft Lauderdale, FL
|MESA
|14
|14 D
|Chris Davidson
|Friendswood, Texas
|Davidson Electric
|15
|15
|Sean LeMaster
|Naples, Fl
|LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
|16
|17
|Nick Neri
|Palmetto, Fl
|Martin Jewelers
|17
|18
|Nick Neri Racing
|Martin Jewelers
|18
|18
|Don Mahaffey Jr
|Dayton, OH
|19
|20
|Anthony Sergi
|Orlando, FL
|20
|21
|Brandon Anderson
|Lakeland, FL
|Power Only INC.
|21
|27
|David Killian
|Michigan
|22
|28
|Dylan Bigley
|Naples, Fl
|Bigley Motorsports
|23
|30
|Jesse Dutilly
|Sarasota, Fl
|Carbone – Integrity Transmission
|24
|37
|Michael Goddard
|Ft. Myers, Fl
|National Roofing INC.
|25
|40
|To Be Named Later
|Napels, FL
|The Band is Back Together pit crew
|26
|41
|Hayden Sprague
|Michigan
|27
|45
|Rich Bickle
|Wisconson
|T1 Racing
|28
|47
|Keith Zavel
|Citrus County, FL
|29
|58
|John Coffman
|Live Oak, Fl
|Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
|30
|58C
|Cody Coffman
|Live Oak, Fl
|Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
|31
|51
|Michael Atwell
|Naples, Fl
|Universal Transmissions
|32
|53
|Boris Jurkovic
|Illinois
|33
|59
|Dustin Dunn
|Charlotte, NC
|Dunn Motorsports
|34
|61
|Jordan Richardson
|Ozona, FL
|Prestige Racing & Development
|35
|64
|Patrick Staropoli
|Miami, FL
|Palm Beach Tatical
|36
|66
|Daniel Webster
|Brooksville, FL
|Webster Race Cars
|37
|67
|Colin Allman
|Plant City, FL
|Racecar Engineering
|38
|74
|Corey Crisafulli
|Fort Myers, FL
|County Waste
|39
|78
|Wally Smith
|Fort Myers, FL
|Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
|40
|82
|Chris McIntyre
|Davie, FL
|McIntyre racing
|41
|69
|Michael Hinde
|Hernando, FL
|Mike Scott Plumbing
|42
|74
|TBA
|Hurricane Racing
|43
|77
|Jonny Kay
|Davie, FL
|A Best Forklifts
|44
|77E
|Jonathan Eilen
|Hampton, Minnesota
|Eilen and Sons Trucking
|45
|84
|Wayne Anderson
|Inverness, FL
|Mike Scott Plumbing
|46
|94
|Keith Roggen
|Lakeland, FL
|47
|96
|John Nutley
|Cape Coral, Fl
|48
|97
|Grant Thormeier
|Lakeland, FL
|Grant Thormeier Racing
|49
|98
|TBA
|Jim Brinkley Racing