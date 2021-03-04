

From WoO:

If needed, Sunday, March 7 could be used as a rain date for Saturday’s currently scheduled World of Outlaws Sprint Car event at East Bay Raceway Park, as long as conditions allow.



It’s been 38 years since the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series last ran on “The Clay By The Bay.”



On March 6, the long-awaited and highly-anticipated return finally happens.



The conclusion to a Florida doubleheader established by a revised spring schedule, The Greatest Show on Dirt will roll into Tampa’s East Bay Raceway Park on Saturday, March 6