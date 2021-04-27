Tyler Scofield in Wheel Man Series and Jarrett Wagman in Legends the big winners at Citrus County Speedway

Photos from SpeedRacer Photos:

In a race full that was full of action and frustrations, Tyler Scofield holds on to pick up his first Wheel Man Racing Series race win. After suffering damage in the 07 he was able to run in the top 5 most of the night. On a Late restart he was able to stay out of trouble and capitalize on contact between the leaders in the 14 and 00.

Also with Big money on the mine Jarrett Wagman was able to hold on to pick up the cool $1,000 in the Little Gator Legends race last Saturday night.

Little Gator Legends Points:

Full Results below: