Two Young Locals King and Holmes Top the Pro trucks at Auburndale Speedway
Photos From Facebook:
This weekend at Auburndale Speedway the Pro Trucks and Sportsman took center Stage but at the end of the night it saw two Young Guns in Florida racing taking the first and second in the Pro trucks at their home track. Chase King for the win with Brey Holmes coming in Second. Both are up and coming drivers with a bright future.
Q Auto Injury Pro Truck 50
1. 24 Chase King
2. 57 Brey Holmes
3. 5k Kristin Clements
4. 41 Steve Darvalics
5. 13 JR Garcia
6. 21h Bryton Horner
7. 92 Brennon Pletcher
8. 11JR Carter Brown
9. 99 Johnny Marra
10. 69 William Kerns
11. 59x Becca Monopoli
12. 31 Jacob Nicoletti
00G Gavin Graham—DQ’d in tech (shocks)
Francisco Collision Center Pure Stocks
1. 29 Bobby Mobley
2. 38z Zach Briggs
3. 00 Bubba Edwards
4. 8 David Williams
5. 67 Phillip Sorrell
6. 88 Coty Martin
7. 87 Dean Decatur
8. 69 Johnny Sorrell
9. 61 Bryan Napier
10. 19 James Healey
11. 88w Wilson Martins Jr
12. 6 Brandon Duchscherer
13. 70 Bobby Kelly
14. 129 Bubba Healey
15. 16 Cadence Coffey
16. 86 Jamie Castleberry
01 Travis Roland—DQ’d in tech (weight)
39 George Gorham Jr–DQ’d on track (unsportsman like conduct)
35 Edward Shultz—DNS
American Pride Grading & Excavating Mini Cup Young Guns
1. 51 Carson Holt
2. 01 Hunter Harmon
3. 48b Kolten Bruce
4. 40 Colton Hubbard
5. 54 Kylen Bruce
38 Kaylee Sorrell—DNS
American Pride Grading & Excavating Mini Cup Masters
1. 1 Russell Bush
2. 55 Landon Ledford
3. 07 Aaron Ashley
4. 5 Kaine Hamilton
5. 99 Katie Linck
6. 07x Kiley Decatur
22 Kendall Wheeler—DNS
7 Jerry Franklin–DNS
Sorrells On Site Fleet Services Sportsman
1. 56 Brandon Morris
2. 11 Charlie Brown
3. 00 Shawn Harper
4. 14 Adam Briggs
5. 16 Tim Sozio
6. 21 Leroy Moore
7. 34 Brett Jenkins
8. Z2 Kevin Ingrahm
9. 24 Kyle Allen
10. 9 Brooke Storer
11. 11x Zach Briggs
03 George Gorham Jr—DQ’d in tech ( changed tires)
American Pride Grading & Excavating Scramblers
1. 5 Kelly Hahn
2. 95 Dustin Kirkland
3. 10k Guy Kolmel Sr
4. 14 TJ Crews
5. 42 Bray Gainey
6. 16k Kyle Knowles
7. 52 Matt Miller
8. 78 Bryan Britt
9. 2J Joe Clites
10. 68 Bryan Neely