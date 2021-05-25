Two Young Locals King and Holmes Top the Pro trucks at Auburndale Speedway

Photos From Facebook:

This weekend at Auburndale Speedway the Pro Trucks and Sportsman took center Stage but at the end of the night it saw two Young Guns in Florida racing taking the first and second in the Pro trucks at their home track. Chase King for the win with Brey Holmes coming in Second. Both are up and coming drivers with a bright future.