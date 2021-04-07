Two Local Companies and DGM Racing Helping George Gorham Jr. Live Out His Childhood Dream This Friday Night

That’s right this Friday night in Martinsville, VA. George Gorham Jr. Is going to make his NASCAR Debut in the DGM Racing #90 with the Sponsorship of Blackburn’s BBQ Oak smoked and Fransisco’s Collision Center. George Gorham has had this dream since he was a young kid. Finally! A dream of mine since I was a kid awaits me! said Gorham. He is a driver that will drive and compete competitively in any class around the state and has quite a resume of wins and several Super Late Model Championships.

As an example Gorham race last weekend in a pure stock at Auburndale Speedway right in his hometown, this weekend he will compete with the big dogs on the Nascar Xfinity Series, and next weekend he will be back competing on the local level at 4-17 Southern Speedway in the 5k to win Keep trucking 100.

George is beyond grateful of the support of his Family which supports him at every race and on and at local tracks, they are his pit crew, all the way down to his youngest son Macon. DGM Racing has given hm to drive the 90 Nascar Xfinity after George got his NASCAR license earlier this year.

What Stays the same from the short tracks to the big stage are the local supporters and sponsors that have stepped up to make his dream a reality.

From all of us at Sunshine State racing and Most Everyone in Florida (LOL) we will be rooting for you this Friday night under the lights!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!