Twin 50’s for Super Late Models at 4-17 Southern Speedway 3/27/2021 Sunshine State Racing Will Be There How About You



https://www.facebook.com/SunshineStateRacing/videos/867282983852762





Join us this Saturday – March 27th as the Super Late Models return to action with Twin 50’s, Street Stock 50, Little Gator Legend Car Series 25, TQ Midgets 25 and the Dwarf Car 25 as these cars and stars will provide a full night of stock car racing action.

Tickets 3/27/21: Pits- $35. Grandstands: $20 adults; $18 Military, 1st Responder, & senior (all with valid ID); $13 student 6-17 (with valid ID), children 5 and under are free. Pits open 12pm, Grandstands open 4pm, Qualifying 6pm, Features begin 7pm. Pick your spot – bleacher seating or bring your own chair to sit on “The Hill” – both seating arrangements are the same price.

4-17 Southern Speedway is a family friendly venue where everybody is always welcome. Located at 8655 Piper Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl 33982 just off I-75 between exits 161 & 164, across from the PG Airport.

Face masks are recommended ~ but are not required. Please no outside food or beverages, no pets on the property, & cash only venue. Fast, fresh, family friendly fun Saturday Nights Under the Lights

In case you haven’t heard, our next broadcast is this week! We will be live at 4-17 Southern Speedway and Events for Super Late Model and Street Stock Twin 50’s! Also on the books for the night will be Legends, TQ Midgets, and Dward Cars. We can’t wait to be back at our favorite track with all of you. Make sure you get to the speedway for a great night of racing. And if you can’t make it, you can catch all the action right here LIVE on our Facebook page! See y’all at the track