Troy DeCaire Wins the Bg Products Shouthern Sprint Car Shootout Series season opener at 4-17 Southern Speedway

After missing practice and heat races due to arriving late due to his day Job, Troy DeCaire comes from the back of the pack to win the feature. In his winters interview he tells the crowd how his brake pedal fell off with 10 laps to go.

Also included is top three winners interview:

Here is the rest of the finishing order:

Winged Sprints

Heat 1

1. 11 Joey Aguilar

2. 67 Scotty Adema

3. 88 L.J. Grimm

4. 3 Travis Bliemeister

5. J1 Michael Tharp

Heat 2

1. 5s Tommy Nichols

2. 18 Shane Butler

3. 5 John Inman

4. 41 Ty DeCaire

5. 31 Billy Bridges

6. 92 Ryan Adema II

Feature 40 Laps

1. 36 Troy DeCaire

2. 18 Shane Butler

3. 67 Scotty Adema

4. 5 John Inman

5. 11 Joey Aguilar

6. J1 Michael Tharp

7. 5s Tommy Nichols

8. 3 Travis Bliemeister

9. 92 Ryan Adema II

10. 41 Ty DeCaire

11. 88 L.J. Grimm

12. 31 Billy Bridges

13. 1 Phil Haddad

14. 5s Brian Gingras