Troy DeCaire Wins the Bg Products Shouthern Sprint Car Shootout Series season opener at 4-17 Southern Speedway

After missing practice and heat races due to arriving late due to his day Job, Troy DeCaire comes from the back of the pack to win the feature. In his winters interview he tells the crowd how his brake pedal fell off with 10 laps to go.
Also included is top three winners interview:
Here is the rest of the finishing order:
Winged Sprints
Heat 1
1. 11 Joey Aguilar
2. 67 Scotty Adema
3. 88 L.J. Grimm
4. 3 Travis Bliemeister
5. J1 Michael Tharp
Heat 2
1. 5s Tommy Nichols
2. 18 Shane Butler
3. 5 John Inman
4. 41 Ty DeCaire
5. 31 Billy Bridges
6. 92 Ryan Adema II
Feature 40 Laps
1. 36 Troy DeCaire
2. 18 Shane Butler
3. 67 Scotty Adema
4. 5 John Inman
5. 11 Joey Aguilar
6. J1 Michael Tharp
7. 5s Tommy Nichols
8. 3 Travis Bliemeister
9. 92 Ryan Adema II
10. 41 Ty DeCaire
11. 88 L.J. Grimm
12. 31 Billy Bridges
13. 1 Phil Haddad
14. 5s Brian Gingras