Troy DeCaire Dominates to take the win in the BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series at 4-17 Southern Speedway





In a brand new car with a new paint Scheme Troy DeCaire goes out and laps the entire field except for second to take a demanding win at 4-17 Southern Speedway.





Below Troy explains the new paint Scheme:



Man some things you just can’t make up….. Last Night we debuted out Senna Tribute car. Won the heat and lapped up to second in the Feature.

Then I wake up today and it is brought to my attention. Today would have been Ayrton Senna’s 61st Birthday.

The racing world lost a great Ambassador of the sport 27 years ago. But he still has such an impact of racers of every discipline today. A luminary with immortal legacy. Simply, Senna was the best. And hopefully last night we did our part to honor him. Happy birthday champ.







Full Results:



Winged Sprints

Heat 1

1. 36 Troy DeCaire

2. 88 L.J. Grimm

3. 5s Mickey Kempgens

4. J1 Michael Tharp

5. 44 Gary Wiggins

6. 3x Nickolas Andrade

Heat 2

1. 11 Joey Aguilar

2. 55 Tommy Nichols

3. 88a Sport Allen

4. 25 Bruce Brantley

5. 3 Travis Bliemeister

Feature 40 Laps

1. 36 Troy DeCaire

2. 5s Mickey Kempgens

3. 55 Tommy Nichols

4. 88a Sport Allen

5. 88 L.J. Grimm

6. 11 Joey Aguilar

7. 25 Bruce Brantley

8. 44 Gary Wiggins

9. 3 Travis Bliemeister

10. 3x Nikolas Andrade

11. J1 Michael Tharp





Link to Video Of Race:

https://www.facebook.com/375135059613366/videos/501913667465351







