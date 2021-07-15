Triple Crown Set for Open Wheel Modifieds at Showtime Speedway this Summer!!!!!!!!!

In true Robert Yoho fashion the Summer is heating up at Showtime Speedway. He announced the Open Wheel Modified triple crown. Full details below, lets get those open wheel modifeds ready.

Payouts and dates for the triple crown:

Open Wheel Modified Triple Crown 7/31/21 $1,500 to Win 50 Laps 8/21/21 $2,000 to Win 75 Laps 9/4/21 $3,000 to Win 100 Laps All races are tire impound and 10 gallon fuel purchase required each race. Triple Crown point fund and bonus sponsored by Showtime Speedway $1,000 Bonus if you win all 3 races Point Fund 1. $1,000 2. $750 3. $500 4. $300 5. $200 Fuel will be tested after each race.