Top Gun Sprints to take on the Clay by The Bay Saturday night, for Q Auto and Injury Attorneys night

Photos from Twisted Chassis Photography





Top Gun Sprints are headed to East Bay Raceway Park this Saturday night! The twenty five lap feature event could make someone $900.00 richer by winning the Lee & Jeff Barfield Clean Sweep award. Or you could go home with a $100.00 bonus from the Velox ‘Lucky Dog’ award. All good reasons to be there!!



Also on the card will be:

March 20 – Top Gun Sprints, 604 Late Models, Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, Mod Lites, Q Mini Sprints, Outlaw 4s, Florida Old Time Modifieds