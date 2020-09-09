Top Gun Sprints invade Hendry County Motorsports Park this weekend for one of the largest payouts to date.
Come Join us for a great night of Dirt track racing and the Sprint cars will be in the house.
May I have your attention please!!!??????
You do not want to miss this race!!! Sprint car drivers from all over Florida and maybe some from out side Florida are coming for the $$$$$ ?????? this is going to be one for the history books!
This Saturday night September the 12th will be the largest paying event in series history…. Gates open at 4 racing starts at 7pm…… just south of Moore haven on US HWY 27
