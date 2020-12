Top Gun Sprints go Topless for the Don Rehm Classic at Eastbay Raceway Park







The Don Rehm Classic, sponsored by Boomtrux.com, is this Saturday night. The 25 lap non-wing race is paying $1,500.00 to win, and now a guaranteed $250.00 to start…but wait there’s more. The Lee & Jeff Barfield Clean Sweep award has rolled to $1,200.00 since there were no winners the last 3 races. Someone could go home with a $2,700.00 payout.

This is just some of the action you’ll see. Don’t miss it!