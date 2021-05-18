Top Gun Sprints and Florida Late Models to race at Bubba Raceway Park 5/22/2021 are you ready Ocala

Added a open practice night Friday May 21st to our Saturday May 22nd show.

2000 to win FLM lates (this is now a sanctioned FLM Race ) 30laps

Any potential individual or business that would like to add to any purse please leave a comment and I’ll contact you.

With your contribution you’ll receive at least 2 mentions on Bubbas Nationally syndicated radio show, and a thank you here on Facebook.

So far big 3 trucks/Clearwater has added 200 to top gun winners purse.

Got plenty of room for some more !!!!! Come on !

Bubba Clem/Tom Bean/Ken Snyder