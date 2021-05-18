Top Gun Sprints and Florida Late Models to race at Bubba Raceway Park 5/22/2021 are you ready Ocala
Photos from Twisted Chassis Photography:
This race will be streamed on DirtDobber TV: If you can not make it out Support our local streaming
Added a open practice night Friday May 21st to our Saturday May 22nd show.
Friday May 21st practice 7-11p
Open to any class
Saturday May 22nd
2000 to win FLM lates (this is now a sanctioned FLM Race ) 30laps
1500 to win Top gun sprints 25 laps
V8 Thunderstocks 20 laps
Street stocks 20 laps
Pits open at 3pm
Grandstands 4pm
Drivers meeting 6p
Hot laps 6:15p
Racing 7pm
Any potential individual or business that would like to add to any purse please leave a comment and I’ll contact you.
With your contribution you’ll receive at least 2 mentions on Bubbas Nationally syndicated radio show, and a thank you here on Facebook.
So far big 3 trucks/Clearwater has added 200 to top gun winners purse.
Got plenty of room for some more !!!!! Come on !
Bubba Clem/Tom Bean/Ken Snyder