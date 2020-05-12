This the scene we have been waiting for!! This Saturday night at Hendry County Motorsports Park Top Gun Sprints will be back in action.

There will be heat races and a twenty five lap feature event paying $1000.00 to win and $200.00 to start, and then add the Lee & Jeff Barfield Clean Sweep award of $300.00 on top of that. All good reasons to be racing this Saturday night!

Please note the following:

Pit gates WILL NOT open until 4:00pm. Personnel from the County Health Dept will be checking temperatures on EVERYONE entering the track. If you are not feeling well please stay home.

We will practice social distancing in the pits. Ken has added 10 acres to the existing pit area so everyone can spread out.

Food trucks will be available on site.

Drivers meeting will be done individually by class.

Every effort is being made to keep everyone safe. Hope to see you there!!