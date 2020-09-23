Top Gun Sprint Cars Series goes Wingless at Eastbay Raceway Park



Non-wing race this Saturday night, September 26th!

The race everyone has been waiting for…Twenty five action packed laps without the wings. East Bay Raceway Park is the place to be. Sponsored by Boomtrux.com.



26 – SPECIAL EVENT PRICING IN EFFECT – Police/Fire/First Responder Night – Top Gun Sprints (non-wing, presented by Boomtrux.com), Gagel’s Open Wheel, Modifieds, V-8 Warriors, Gladiators, Q Auto & Injury Medical Malpractice Attorneys Micro Sprints, Florida Old Time Modifieds



