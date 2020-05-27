SPRINT CARS… Yes TOP GUN Sprints will be racing in Lake City, FL June 6th. Come watch these winged heroes take to the half mile of All-Tech Raceway for the Lake DeSoto Clash.
Also racing:
Sport Compact Dirt Racing Association ($5,000)
Reed Metals 602/C class Late Models.
