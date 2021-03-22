TJ DeCaire wins Second Legends race ina row at Auburndale Speedway
DeCaire is a common name in Victory Lane in Florida Racing but this time it is not Troy. It’s his nephew TJ who picked up his second in a row Legend car win. The question is now which DeCaire will end the season with more wins. The full results from Auburndale Speedway.
Fan Participation Winner
Neil Patel
SCRAMBLERS
1. 15 Brian Potvin
2. 77 Matt Miller
3. 1J Chase Jefferson
4. 5 Kelly Hahn
5. 1k Guy Kolmel
6. 10k Guy Kolmel Sr
7. 14 TJ Crews
8. 51 Dave Canfield
9. 95 Dustin Kirkland
10. 68 Bryan Neely
11. 2J Joe Clites
96 Reggie Ware—DQ on track
6p Joe Pitchford—DNS
Legends B Main
1. 5x Jesse Martinez
2. 26 Joey Langis
3. 15 Leonard Whalen
4. 76 Steve Carpenter
5. 69 Ed Mackenzie
6. 4 Evan Bookmiler
7. 87 Robbie Bundon
Pure Stocks
1. 56 James Wright
2. 29 Bobby Mobley
3. K9 George Gorham
4. 2 Zach Briggs
5. 89 Preston Davis
6. 97 Sammy Cressman
7. 6x Ronnie Abney
8. 861 Craig Cuzzone
9. K91 Matt McCrary
10. 67 Phillip Sorrell
11. 61 Ray Cuzzone
12. 83 Taylor Boykin
13. 87 Dean Decatur
14. 1p Mike Pitts
15. 01 Jesse Hall
16. 6 Bones Duchscherer
17. 39 Ross Francisco
18. 1M Coty Martin
19. 23 Ronny Roop
00 Bubba Edwards—DNS
88 David Williams—DNS
38 Robert Bryant—DNS
Legends A Main
1. 88D TJ Decaire
2. 56 Ashton Chilton
3. 3x Stephen Hartley
4. 27 Abigail Jonas
5. 23 Willie Cuddy
6. 99 Lucas Hinton
7. 16 Matt Correia
8. 26 Joey Langis (Made it from B main)
9. 2x Frankie Sweeney
10. 22 Robert Jonas
11. 13 Chase Loyd
12. 99v Mike Verhaagh
13. 88f Aiden Foley
04 Brandon Taylor—DQ on track
2 Jarrett Wagman—DQ on track