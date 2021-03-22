TJ DeCaire wins Second Legends race ina row at Auburndale Speedway



DeCaire is a common name in Victory Lane in Florida Racing but this time it is not Troy. It’s his nephew TJ who picked up his second in a row Legend car win. The question is now which DeCaire will end the season with more wins. The full results from Auburndale Speedway.



Fan Participation Winner

Neil Patel

SCRAMBLERS

1. 15 Brian Potvin

2. 77 Matt Miller

3. 1J Chase Jefferson

4. 5 Kelly Hahn

5. 1k Guy Kolmel

6. 10k Guy Kolmel Sr

7. 14 TJ Crews

8. 51 Dave Canfield

9. 95 Dustin Kirkland

10. 68 Bryan Neely

11. 2J Joe Clites

96 Reggie Ware—DQ on track

6p Joe Pitchford—DNS

Legends B Main

1. 5x Jesse Martinez

2. 26 Joey Langis

3. 15 Leonard Whalen

4. 76 Steve Carpenter

5. 69 Ed Mackenzie

6. 4 Evan Bookmiler

7. 87 Robbie Bundon

Pure Stocks

1. 56 James Wright

2. 29 Bobby Mobley

3. K9 George Gorham

4. 2 Zach Briggs

5. 89 Preston Davis

6. 97 Sammy Cressman

7. 6x Ronnie Abney

8. 861 Craig Cuzzone

9. K91 Matt McCrary

10. 67 Phillip Sorrell

11. 61 Ray Cuzzone

12. 83 Taylor Boykin

13. 87 Dean Decatur

14. 1p Mike Pitts

15. 01 Jesse Hall

16. 6 Bones Duchscherer

17. 39 Ross Francisco

18. 1M Coty Martin

19. 23 Ronny Roop

00 Bubba Edwards—DNS

88 David Williams—DNS

38 Robert Bryant—DNS

Legends A Main

1. 88D TJ Decaire

2. 56 Ashton Chilton

3. 3x Stephen Hartley

4. 27 Abigail Jonas

5. 23 Willie Cuddy

6. 99 Lucas Hinton

7. 16 Matt Correia

8. 26 Joey Langis (Made it from B main)

9. 2x Frankie Sweeney

10. 22 Robert Jonas

11. 13 Chase Loyd

12. 99v Mike Verhaagh

13. 88f Aiden Foley

04 Brandon Taylor—DQ on track

2 Jarrett Wagman—DQ on track