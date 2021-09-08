Tire Shortage causes the Full Throttle 100 at Citrus County Speedway to be pushed back until November 6th

ATTENTION!!!

Due to ongoing tire shortages throughout the USA we have been forced to push back the $10,000 to WIN Full Throttle 100 to November 6th. We are hoping to be in a better position on tires by then! We hate making this decision but it is one that is out of our control! We will still be racing Sept 18th and have added the Outlaw Street Stocks (Non Points) and the School Bus Figure 8’s to the show! We hope everyone understands that this is out of our control and we hope everyone will support our show later in the year!