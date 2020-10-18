Tim Powers wins the Dirt’s 4 Racing Gary Gay Memorial at East Bay Raceway Park

Photos from Dirt’s 4 Racing

What at night at East Bay Raceway Park where 30 Dirt’s 4 Racing Street stocks showed up to take home the win in the Gary Gay memorial, but in the end Tim Powers would end up in Victory lane.





What a great race! Thank you to the 30 street stocks that made the call tonight to honor Gary Gay. We had our second bmain this season amazing! Thank you to our fans, drivers,crews, and Eastbay. Congratulations

Tim Powers on your second consecutive win for this race. It was a three way battle Brian Morgan, Tim Powers, and Tim Gay battled for first most of the race! Watch the replay it was a great race!



Full Replay of race below:



