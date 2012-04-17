This Weekend’s Events at Atomic and Brownstown Postponed

BATAVIA, OH (March 15, 2017) – This weekend’s events at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, OH and Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, IN have been postponed. With the forecast for mixed precipitation and unseasonably cold temperatures at both venues, Speedway and Series officials have agreed to postpone the events.

The 3rd Annual Buckeye Spring 50 will now take place on Thursday, April 20th. The event will feature a complete program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event. The Open Wheel Modifieds will compete for $1,000-to-win.

The Thursday, April 20th event at Atomic Speedway precedes a trio of events that includes: Sharon Speedway (Hartford, OH) on Friday, April 21st; Hagerstown Speedway (Hagerstown, MD) on Saturday, April 22nd; and concludes with Port Royal Speedway (Port Royal, PA) on Sunday, April 23rd.

For more information, visit www.atomicspeedway.net.

The 20th Annual Indiana Icebreaker – now dubbed The Tribute to Steve Barnett – sets up an action-packed doubleheader at Brownstown Speedway on Friday-Saturday, September 22nd-23rd.

The Tribute to Steve Barnett on Friday, September 22nd will include a complete program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 30-lap, $7,000-to-win main event. The action will ratchet up on Saturday, September 23rd with the 38th Annual Jackson 100 – featuring a full program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 100-lap, $15,000-to-win main event.

For tickets and more information, visit www.brownstownspeedway.com