THIS SATURDAY is the LAST Night of Carnage of the season and you DON’T WANT TO MISS IT!! It is going to be one of the biggest, craziest, most action packed Saturday!! ??

Make plans to join us in the stands this Saturday (August 22nd) for a FULL NIGHT of so much SMASHING, CRASHING, BASHING ACTION that it will KNOCK YOUR SOCKS OFF!! Load up your friends and be there for all of our fan favorites: $1500 to win SCHOOL BUS FIGURE 8’s, $1000 to win GROCERY GETTER ENDURO and DEMOLITION DERBY, $800 to win FLAG POLE RACE, CHAIN CAR RACE, and BOAT TRAILER RACE, and $300 FORD OUTLAW FIGURE 8’s!!!! WHEEEEEEHOOOOOO, invite your friends because it’s going to be one WILD RIDE at Citrus County Speedway!!

**CASH ONLY!! NO ATM ON SITE**

General Admission (Located on HWY 41)

General Admission gate opens at 5!!

Adults: $15

Ages 7-17: $5

Kids 6 and under: FREE!

Pit Admission (Located on Airport Rd)

Pit Gate opens at 1!!

Pit Passes: $30

*DRIVERS ARE FREE! Registration closes at 6!*

Kid Pit Passes (7 and under): $15

*GRANDSTANDS ARE SMOKE FREE!*

FULL CONCESSIONS, MERCHANDISE and TIKI BAR are located in the Grandstands!!!