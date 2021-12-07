This Saturday at Auburndale Speedway C.A.R.S. RACIN’ FOR A DREAM CHARITY EVENT SCHEDULE sponsored by ROBERT BINNS ROOFING. Takes to the Track
All the Information you need for this weekend:
Thursday, December 9th is practice.
Friday, December 10th:
Presenting Sponsor: BROKE & POOR SURPLUS, INC.
2:00 P.M. – PIT GATE OPENS
3:00 P.M. – PRACTICE
5:00 P.M. – FRONT GATE OPENS
8:00 P.M. – RACING BEGINS:
Scrambler 30 sponsored by FDS Flooring Unlimited
Hubbard Family Trucking Crown Vic 30
Tidal Wave Tanks & Fab Legends 30
Smith Drywall A-Mod 30
Intermission: Fan Participation
Qualifying – Pro Truck & Pure Stock
Saturday, December 11th:
Presenting Sponsor: BROKE & POOR SURPLUS, INC
2:00 P.M. – PIT GATE OPENS
3:00 P.M. – PRACTICE
5:00 P.M. – FRONT GATE OPENS
7:00 P.M. – RACING BEGINS:
Scrambler 30 sponsored by FDS Flooring Unlimited
Hubbard Family Trucking Legend 30
Intermission – Autograph Session for Pro Truck and Pure Stock
Autotech Collision Center Pro Truck 100
Pure Stock 75 Thank you, Donna Hardee
Awards & Trophies sponsored by SRQ Taxes
harity Race Pure Stock sponsored by Donna Hardee
1. 1500 original + 300 Spikers Wheels & Tires + $200 Tractor Dave = $2000.
2 . 900 + 200 Spikers Wheels & Tires = 1100
3. 600 + 100 Spkers Wheels & Tires = 700
4. 525
5. 375
6. 300
7. 225
8. 200
9. 175
10. 165
11. thru field 150
Fast Qualifier: $100 – Floors Unlimited Inc.
For Lap Sponsorship Contact the track
Pro Truck Charity Race Lap Sponsorship
Lap # Name
1 Halstead Landkorn Realty
2 Becca Monopoli
3 George Gorham
4 Connie & Aaron Holmes
5 Becca Monopoli
6
7 Mike Basile
8 David McCaig
9 Becca Monopoli
10 Scheffler
11 Autotech Collision
12 Ciara Martin
13
14 Foxy
15
16 Ledford Racing
17
18 Eagle Hemp
19
20 TRM
21
22
23 Eagle Hemp
24
25
26 In Memory of Robert Boogs Fellows
27 In Memory of Robert Boogs Fellows
28
29
30
31 Eagle Hemp
32
33
34
35 Jan & Dan Pretot
36 Narramore
37 Green’s Market
38
39 Francisco’s
40
41
42
43
44 Joey Raguso
45
46
47
48 Dylan Martin Racing
49
50
51 Bryan Pease
52
53 Black Sails Racing
54
55 Tullis racing
56
57 Connie & Aaron Holmes
58 Duct Tape motorsports
59 Becca Monopoli
60
61
62
63
64
65
66 Sorrell’s On Site Fleet Service
67 Sorrell’s On Site Fleet Service
68 In Memory of Robert Boogs Fellows
69 Connie & Aaron Holmes
70 In Memory of Robert Boogs Fellows
71 Joey Raguso
72 In Memory of Robert Boogs Fellows
73 Michael & Staci Martin
74 Connie & Aaron Holmes
75
76
77
78 Eagle Hemp
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86 Eagle Hemp
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97 In mem Earl May & Bobby Gerstman
98 In Memory of Robert Boogs Fellows
99 In Memory of Robert Boogs Fellows
100 Green Swamp Exotics