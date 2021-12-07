This Saturday at Auburndale Speedway C.A.R.S. RACIN’ FOR A DREAM CHARITY EVENT SCHEDULE sponsored by ROBERT BINNS ROOFING. Takes to the Track

All the Information you need for this weekend:

Thursday, December 9th is practice.

Friday, December 10th: Presenting Sponsor: BROKE & POOR SURPLUS, INC.

2:00 P.M. – PIT GATE OPENS 3:00 P.M. – PRACTICE 5:00 P.M. – FRONT GATE OPENS 8:00 P.M. – RACING BEGINS: Scrambler 30 sponsored by FDS Flooring Unlimited Hubbard Family Trucking Crown Vic 30 Tidal Wave Tanks & Fab Legends 30 Smith Drywall A-Mod 30 Intermission: Fan Participation Qualifying – Pro Truck & Pure Stock

Saturday, December 11th: Presenting Sponsor: BROKE & POOR SURPLUS, INC

2:00 P.M. – PIT GATE OPENS 3:00 P.M. – PRACTICE 5:00 P.M. – FRONT GATE OPENS 7:00 P.M. – RACING BEGINS:

Scrambler 30 sponsored by FDS Flooring Unlimited Hubbard Family Trucking Legend 30 Intermission – Autograph Session for Pro Truck and Pure Stock Autotech Collision Center Pro Truck 100 Pure Stock 75 Thank you, Donna Hardee

Awards & Trophies sponsored by SRQ Taxes

harity Race Pure Stock sponsored by Donna Hardee

1. 1500 original + 300 Spikers Wheels & Tires + $200 Tractor Dave = $2000. 2 . 900 + 200 Spikers Wheels & Tires = 1100 3. 600 + 100 Spkers Wheels & Tires = 700 4. 525 5. 375 6. 300 7. 225 8. 200 9. 175 10. 165 11. thru field 150

Fast Qualifier: $100 – Floors Unlimited Inc.

For Lap Sponsorship Contact the track