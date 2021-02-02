The Sunshine State Racing Recap Season 1 Episode 5 with Jason Vail and Michael Hinde





Week 5 of the Sunshine State Racing Recap show is here! Tonight’s guests will two drivers that picked up some big wins this weekend. First up will be Jason Vail, who took home the checkered flag at the Frostbite Sportsman 200. And our second guest Michael Hinde, snagged a victory at the Rick Sirman Memorial at Showtime Speedway.

