The Sunshine State Racing Recap Season 1 Episode 2



Here it is! Week 2 of the Sunshine State Racing Recap show. Tonight’s guests will be two drivers who picked up big time wins this weekend. First up will be Chase King, who grabbed his first ever truck win at Auburndale Speedway. And our second guest made his pockets $10,000 heavier when Michael Goddard picked up the first leg of the Triple Crown at Showtime Speedway!

