The Sunshine State Racing Recap Season 1 Episode 10

Week 10 of the Sunshine State Racing Recap show is here! Come catch up on everything Florida Short Track Racing with us. Tonight’s guests will include two drivers who battled it out last weekend at Showtime Speedway. Up first will be the runner-up of race #3 for the Triple Crown Jason Lester! And following him we will catch up with the winner of that same race Michael Atwell!

