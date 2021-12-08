THE SRL TO EXPAND TO THE EAST

TO SANCTION SUPER LATE MODEL RACING EVENTS

Press Release:

THE SRL TO EXPAND TO THE EAST

TO SANCTION SUPER LATE MODEL RACING EVENTS

Bakersfield, CA…November 2, 2021 – For 2022, the SRL will expand its operation east to sanction some of the nation’s top Super Late Model events.

Since 2001, the SRL Southwest Tour Series has been sanctioning and managing short track events in the southwest region. From its unassuming beginnings, the SRL has grown to be the premier sanctioning body in short track racing on the west coast, with three series competing at the region’s top short tracks, with national television coverage of all of its events.

“With encouragement from important figures in our industry, we’ve decided to bring the SRL east,” stated Managing Partner, Larry Collins. “Brian (Olsen), Ricky Brooks and I are ready to develop our style as a sanctioning body in other markets.”

A professional, no non-sense approach has worked for the SRL as they have built their reputation in the industry over the years.

“We’re not going to re-invent our approach. We’re going to continue to manage our events in a professional manner, with solid tech and race procedures that are fair to all the competitors,” stated Brooks. “It’s important to us to have good communication with the teams and create an atmosphere on race weekends that the teams enjoy being part of.”

Since 2008, the SRL has sanctioned events in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah and Colorado. The SRL has built series and sanctioned events for Super Late Models, Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Spec Late Models and Legends Cars. The SRL has also promoted its own events such as the $30,000 to win Winter Showdown at Kern County Raceway.

“When I first started working the SRL events on the west coast, I was surprised by how professional the races were run and how well the teams supported the series and its decisions,” added Brooks. “Now partnering with Larry and Brian on our east operation we look forward to expanding our operation.”

The SRL is currently in discussions with the promoters and racetracks who host some of the marquee Super Late Model events in the east and mid-west. Brooks, Olsen and Collins will partner their operations east of the Mississippi.

“In 2022, we look forward to sanctioning events in the region and do what we can to improve those events for the teams and promoters.” Brooks concluded.

For more information on the SRL and its plans for 2022, go to www.srlsouthwesttour.com