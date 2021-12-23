THE SRL EXPAND S TO THE EAST



WITH $15,000 to WIN SUPER LATE MODEL RACE



at CITRUS COUNTY SPEEDWAY



Bakersfield, C A ( December 2 2 , 2021 ) – For 2022, the SRL, the west coast sanctioning

body for Super Late Model racing has expand ed its operation to sanction Super Late

Model events east of the Missisppi . Ricky Brooks, Larry Collins and Brian Olsen will

head up the SRL’s new operation which will host it’s first race of the new year at Citrus

County Speedway on Saturday, February 12 th , featuring a 125 lap, $15,000 to win

Super Late Model event.



With two events already planned at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan for the SRL,

now Citrus County Speedway in I n ve r ness, Florida and three more in the works, the

SRL is quickly meeting it’s g oal for 2022.



“It’s been a great start with the number of racetracks reaching out to us to see if we

have dates available for 2022,” stated Brooks. “With only six races in the plan for 2022,

we just need to figure out what events are the best match for u s, and we feel really good

about our progress so far and look forward to our first event at Citrus in February .”



Since 2001, the SRL has been sanctioning and managing short track events in the

southwest region. From its modest beginnings, the SRL has gro wn to be the premier

sanctioning body in short track racing on the west coast, with three series competing at

the region’s top short tracks, with national television coverage of all of its events.



Citrus County will be a one day show on Saturday, February 12 th , with an open practice

on Friday. The 1 25 lap Super Late Model race will pay $15,000 to win and will pay at

least $1,000 to start.



For more information on the SRL or upcoming events , go to

www.srlsouthwesttour.com



or contact Ricky Brooks at

rickybrooks5@aol.com