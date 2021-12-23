THE SRL EXPANDS TO THE EAST
WITH $15,000 to WIN SUPER LATE MODEL RACE
at CITRUS COUNTY SPEEDWAY
Bakersfield, CA (December 22, 2021) – For 2022, the SRL, the west coast sanctioning
body for Super Late Model racing has expanded its operation to sanction Super Late
Model events east of the Missisppi. Ricky Brooks, Larry Collins and Brian Olsen will
head up the SRL’s new operation which will host it’s first race of the new year at Citrus
County Speedway on Saturday, February 12th, featuring a 125 lap, $15,000 to win
Super Late Model event.
With two events already planned at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan for the SRL,
now Citrus County Speedway in Inverness, Florida and three more in the works, the
SRL is quickly meeting it’s goal for 2022.
“It’s been a great start with the number of racetracks reaching out to us to see if we
have dates available for 2022,” stated Brooks. “With only six races in the plan for 2022,
we just need to figure out what events are the best match for us, and we feel really good
about our progress so far and look forward to our first event at Citrus in February.”
Since 2001, the SRL has been sanctioning and managing short track events in the
southwest region. From its modest beginnings, the SRL has grown to be the premier
sanctioning body in short track racing on the west coast, with three series competing at
the region’s top short tracks, with national television coverage of all of its events.
Citrus County will be a one day show on Saturday, February 12th, with an open practice
on Friday. The 125 lap Super Late Model race will pay $15,000 to win and will pay at
least $1,000 to start.
For more information on the SRL or upcoming events, go to www.srlsouthwesttour.com
or contact Ricky Brooks at rickybrooks5@aol.com.
