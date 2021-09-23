Race bib this year is pretty sharp and will also be good for one free grandstand admission for the races that same evening

The Green White Checkered 5k Run/Walk is just 10 days away! Here at Fit Together Fitness we love all our friends and family but definitely love to see some new faces. Take advantage of coupon code BRC15

We cordially invite you to join the Fit Together Fitness Run Club at East Bay Raceway Park. As we take on one of our most fun, challenging, and unique courses to date.

The event will have an “overtime” style finish. We will take the green with 2 to go!!! Participants will start on the track from the starters stand and continue out the turn 1 gate to begin the “road course” lap. The course will be well marked and cover a large amount of the premises. Including up and over a few hills of the dirt bike track!

Participants will then make their way back to and through the pit area and find themselves on the track coming out of turn 2 and headed down the back straight-away. Turns 3 and 4 will lead us back to the starters stand where the white flag will be displayed. Participants will then repeat the same lap to the checkered flag thus completing the 5K and “overtime” finish.

*Please see “event info” for more details about course conditions.

Here at Fit Together Fitness we believe in having an affordable and fun time “together”. Each race participant’s bib will be good for one free general admission ticket to the racing events at East Bay Raceway that same evening. Including the 604 Late Model Gene Slaughter 50 Lap Memorial Race. Racing begins at 6:30PM. Looking forward to seeing y’all at East Bay Raceway Park for The Green White Checkered 5K.