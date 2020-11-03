The Florida Vintage Ground Pounders on showcase at New Smyrna Speedway

The Florida Vintage Ground Pounders are an exhibition racing division that formed at Orlando Speedworld in late 2016.





At the beginning of the 2017 racing season, the Ground Pounders and New Smyrna Speedway management had a meeting. They decided together that NSS would be the Ground Pounders’ home track, that is where they have raced bi-weekly since, as well as racing at NSS for track points, the Ground Pounders have been invited to run in the following locations; North South Shootout in Concord, North Carolina, and the Southern Vintage Nationals in Dillon South Carolina.





The Florida Vintage Ground Pounders are a staple at the Modified Reunion held at New Smyrna Speedway during the World Series of Asphalt, the day of the Richie Evans Memorial race for the Tour Modifieds, as well as at the Daytona Turkey Rod Run.



The Florida Vintage Ground Pounders have one more race at New Smyrna Speedway during the 55th annual Florida Governor’s Cup weekend, where they will race on Saturday, November 14th. They will then be off until January 2nd. Then they will kick off the 2021 racing season at NSS during their Red Eye 50/50 event.





The Ground Pounders race full out just because it is what they love to do, and they never fail to put on a show that will have fans cheering. If you are a vintage racing fan, or just think the cars look cool, be sure to check out the club on facebook under Florida Vintage Ground Pounders!

