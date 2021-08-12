The Florida Racing Summer Break is coming to end and the Second half of the season has a ton of Big Races

 

In Just a few week the Summer break will be over for all of our Florida race tracks and the end of the Season is packed with a ton of Big races you will not want to miss spread out all over Florida.   Below are just a few of them you will want to make your plans to try and attend.

 

Citrus County Speedway has the following to just name a few:

August 28th:

Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws crown jewel 75 Laps – $1,000 to win!!

September 18th:

$10,000 to WIN 5th Annual Super Late Model Full Throttle 100 Laps

$10,000 to WIN Fall Brawl Sportsmans 200 Laps

 

4-17 Southern Speedway has:

November 27th:

$20,000 to win Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 for the super late models

 

Auburndale Speedway:

December 9th-11th

9th-11th – 16th Annual Bristol Family Charity Race Weekend – Pro-Truck 116, Pure-stock 75, Legends, Scrambler/4Cyl. Open 30, Big Ford 35, Fan Participation Racing ! See Flyer on Facebook !

 

New Smyrna Speedway:

October 9th:

SLM 50 $5000 to win PLM 50 $5000 to win!
David Rogers Super Late Models, Pro Late Model, Sportsman, LKQ Super Stocks, Bomber A, Ground Pounders

11/14/2021:

Florida Governor’s Cup
David Rogers Super Late Models, Sportsman, E-Mod
All-Tech Raceway:
October 23rd:

26TH ANNUAL POWELL MEMORIAL
$26,000 TO WIN

Volusia Speedway Park:

November 20th:

EMIL & DALE REUTIMANN MEMORIAL
Three BIG Nights! Reserved Camping & Parking Available.
DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Street Stocks, 604 Late Models
Hendry County Motorsports Park:

DECEMBER 3rd – 4th ANNUAL JIM MORGAN MEMORIAL
STREET STOCK QUALIFYING & HEAT RACES
4.6 FORDS HEAT & FEATURE
GLADIATORS HEATS
MOD LITES HEATS & FEATURE
V-8 WARRIORS HEATS

 

 