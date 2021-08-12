The Florida Racing Summer Break is coming to end and the Second half of the season has a ton of Big Races

In Just a few week the Summer break will be over for all of our Florida race tracks and the end of the Season is packed with a ton of Big races you will not want to miss spread out all over Florida. Below are just a few of them you will want to make your plans to try and attend.

Citrus County Speedway has the following to just name a few:

August 28th:

Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws crown jewel 75 Laps – $1,000 to win!!

September 18th:

$10,000 to WIN 5th Annual Super Late Model Full Throttle 100 Laps

$10,000 to WIN Fall Brawl Sportsmans 200 Laps

4-17 Southern Speedway has:

November 27th:

$20,000 to win Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 for the super late models

Auburndale Speedway:

December 9th-11th

9th-11th – 16th Annual Bristol Family Charity Race Weekend – Pro-Truck 116, Pure-stock 75, Legends, Scrambler/4Cyl. Open 30, Big Ford 35, Fan Participation Racing ! See Flyer on Facebook !

New Smyrna Speedway:

October 9th:

David Rogers Super Late Models, Pro Late Model, Sportsman, LKQ Super Stocks, Bomber A, Ground Pounders

11/14/2021:

David Rogers Super Late Models, Sportsman, E-Mod

All-Tech Raceway:

October 23rd:

26TH ANNUAL POWELL MEMORIAL

$26,000 TO WIN

Volusia Speedway Park:

November 20th:

EMIL & DALE REUTIMANN MEMORIAL

Three BIG Nights! Reserved Camping & Parking Available.

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Street Stocks, 604 Late Models

Hendry County Motorsports Park: