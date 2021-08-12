The Florida Racing Summer Break is coming to end and the Second half of the season has a ton of Big Races
In Just a few week the Summer break will be over for all of our Florida race tracks and the end of the Season is packed with a ton of Big races you will not want to miss spread out all over Florida. Below are just a few of them you will want to make your plans to try and attend.
Citrus County Speedway has the following to just name a few:
August 28th:
Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws crown jewel 75 Laps – $1,000 to win!!
September 18th:
$10,000 to WIN 5th Annual Super Late Model Full Throttle 100 Laps
$10,000 to WIN Fall Brawl Sportsmans 200 Laps
4-17 Southern Speedway has:
November 27th:
$20,000 to win Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 for the super late models
Auburndale Speedway:
December 9th-11th
9th-11th – 16th Annual Bristol Family Charity Race Weekend – Pro-Truck 116, Pure-stock 75, Legends, Scrambler/4Cyl. Open 30, Big Ford 35, Fan Participation Racing ! See Flyer on Facebook !
New Smyrna Speedway:
October 9th:
11/14/2021:
26TH ANNUAL POWELL MEMORIAL
$26,000 TO WIN
Volusia Speedway Park:
November 20th:
Three BIG Nights! Reserved Camping & Parking Available.
DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Street Stocks, 604 Late Models
DECEMBER 3rd – 4th ANNUAL JIM MORGAN MEMORIAL
STREET STOCK QUALIFYING & HEAT RACES
4.6 FORDS HEAT & FEATURE
GLADIATORS HEATS
MOD LITES HEATS & FEATURE
V-8 WARRIORS HEATS