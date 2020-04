That’s right this Saturday on WAUC 102.1 FM’s Racing Country Round UP the Florida Racing Legends continue to top the guest list.

This week we Have LeRoy Porter and Mike Toemmes on to share their racing history and stories of their days racing in Florida. Below are some pictures of both.

Join us at 10 am Saturday morning live on 102.1 FM or on the Facebook feed.

If there are any questions for the guest e-mail them to Robert@karnac.com

LeRoy Porter

Mike Toemmes: