The Florida Late Model Challenge Series, set to invade the Clay By the Bay this weekend 6/12/21 at East Bay Raceway Park
Photos By Twisted Chassis Photography
Make you Plans to get down and dirty this weekend with the Florida Late Model Challenge series.
Teammates Richard Ferry and Nevin Gainey are tied for the lead in the 2021 Points battle, David Markham is hoping to claim his first Series title and Adam Bedenbaugh is planning to get back to where he was most of the 2020 season.
This Saturday June 12th, the Florida Late Model Challenge Series returns to Eastbay Raceway Park for Series Race #4.
DirtDobberTV.com will cover this event live.
Video Clip of Florida Late Models: DirtDobber Viideo
Also on the racing program will be:
June 12 –Florida Late Models, Street Stocks, V-8 Warriors, Q Micro Sprints, Gladiators