The Florida 2020 Racing season Kicks off this weekend with the Red Eye 50/50 at New Smyrna Speedway

We usher in the new year with one of our biggest races of the year, the newly revamped Red Eye 50/50! The Pro Late Models and Super Late Models will co-headline the night with a pair of 50 lap features. Also racing will be the Modifieds, Sportsman, LKQ Super Stocks, Mod Mini, Ground Pounders and The Bombers! This event will NOT count for track points. The green flag will fly for the first time this year at 7:30! Tickets are 20$ kids 11 and under are free!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

