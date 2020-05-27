We want to hear from you Mower and Quad racers, are you guy coming to our June race. Let us know if your coming, we would love to have you. Does anybody know any of the outlaw kart guy, if so reach out to them. We looking to add some new classes next season. Parking spots will go on sale at the June race for next season, get a good one while it is still available. Sponsorship available for next season also, contact us if your interested. We are working on three or four big events for next season and your parking spot will save your spot for those events. We are going to add some Pro classes for you racers that want more track time. See you at the track…………………….