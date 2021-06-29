The Clyde Hart Memorial 100 lap Super Late Model Race for $5,000 to win this weekend at New Smyrna Speedway

A race to honor the Man who start it all at New Smyrna Speedway on tap this weekend brings some big name in late model racing. This is a race your not going to want to miss.

One of our crown jewels, The Clyde Hart Memorial is on tap this weekend and its bigger and better than ever! This years event features the David Roger’s Super Late Models Racing for $5,000 to win plus a Rolex Watch valued at over $5,000 thank to Anne & Derrick Ames @ Daytona Estate Jewelry! Plus the LKQ Super Stocks with a huge $50 races, the Bomber A’s with a 40 lapper of their own. The Florida Southern Ground Pounders will also make a appearance, making for a cant miss show, with action around every corner!

Clyde Hart Memorial Event Schedule

FRIDAY JULY 2ND, 2021

Open Practice (Super Lates, Super Stocks, Bomber A and Ground Pounders)

3:00 Pit Gate Opens

6:00- 9:00 Practice – 8 lap practice rounds in race order

9:00- FREE BEER & FOOD (IN THE PITS)( MUST HAVE ARMBAND)

SATURDAY JULY 3RD, 2021

Clyde Hart Memorial

12:00 Pit Ticket Booth Opens

1:00 Pit Gate/Tech Opens

3:00 Super Drivers Meeting (Mandatory)

3:30-4:00 Super Late Practice

4:05-4:20 Super Stock Practice

4:25-4:55 Super Late Practice

5:00-5:15 Bomber A Practice

4:45-5:05 Super Late Practice

5:10-5:30 Ground Pounder Practice

5:30-6:30 Super Tire Release & Pre-Qualifying Tech(inside wall)

6:00 Local Drivers Meeting (Mandatory)

6:15 Super Stock Qualifying followed by Bomber A

6:50 Super Qualifying (Impounded) (Outside wall)

7:15 Parade Lap/ National Anthem

7:30 Feature Racing

• Super Stock 50

• Intermission

• Clyde Hart Memorial 100 ( out of car driver intros front stretch)

• Bomber A 40

– Ground Pounder 20

Tentative Entry List (Subject to Change)

David Rogers Super Late Models:

7 Doug Elliott

9 Brad May

20 Anthony Sergi

27 Bobby Good

30 Jessie Dutilly

33 Jamie Sullivan

43 Daniel Dye

51 Michael Atwell

51 Jake Finch

69 Michael Hinde

LKQ Super Stocks:

17 John Hodge

18 George Spears

22 Eric Kottwitz

30 Don Duval

37 Steven Metts

48 Justin Spears

56 Bobby Holley

67 Greg Dame

75 Brian Millar

87 Ronald Bacelo

89 William Hindman

99 Paul Koci

Bomber A:



3 Eddie Evans

6 Tony Bromley

11 Johnny Denny

14 Brandon Monroe

15 Dustin Higdon

16 Brian Gayton

21 Todd Latour

23 Frank Button

27 CJ Creech

29 James Adams

27 Scott Tyler

55 Corey Szuder

72 Bob Seay

76 Leroy Crawford

81 Jim Snyder

