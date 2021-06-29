The Clyde Hart Memorial 100 lap Super Late Model Race for $5,000 to win this weekend at New Smyrna Speedway

Open Practice (Super Lates, Super Stocks, Bomber A and Ground Pounders)
3:00 Pit Gate Opens
6:00- 9:00 Practice – 8 lap practice rounds in race order
9:00- FREE BEER & FOOD (IN THE PITS)( MUST HAVE ARMBAND)
Clyde Hart Memorial
12:00 Pit Ticket Booth Opens
1:00 Pit Gate/Tech Opens
3:00 Super Drivers Meeting (Mandatory)
3:30-4:00 Super Late Practice
4:05-4:20 Super Stock Practice
4:25-4:55 Super Late Practice
5:00-5:15 Bomber A Practice
4:45-5:05 Super Late Practice
5:10-5:30 Ground Pounder Practice
5:30-6:30 Super Tire Release & Pre-Qualifying Tech(inside wall)
6:00 Local Drivers Meeting (Mandatory)
6:15 Super Stock Qualifying followed by Bomber A
6:50 Super Qualifying (Impounded) (Outside wall)
7:15 Parade Lap/ National Anthem
7:30 Feature Racing
• Super Stock 50
• Intermission
• Clyde Hart Memorial 100 ( out of car driver intros front stretch)
• Bomber A 40
– Ground Pounder 20
David Rogers Super Late Models:
9 Brad May
20 Anthony Sergi
27 Bobby Good
30 Jessie Dutilly
33 Jamie Sullivan
43 Daniel Dye
51 Michael Atwell
51 Jake Finch
69 Michael Hinde
18 George Spears
22 Eric Kottwitz
30 Don Duval
37 Steven Metts
48 Justin Spears
56 Bobby Holley
67 Greg Dame
75 Brian Millar
87 Ronald Bacelo
89 William Hindman
99 Paul Koci
3 Eddie Evans
6 Tony Bromley
11 Johnny Denny
14 Brandon Monroe
15 Dustin Higdon
16 Brian Gayton
21 Todd Latour
23 Frank Button
27 CJ Creech
29 James Adams
27 Scott Tyler
55 Corey Szuder
72 Bob Seay
76 Leroy Crawford
81 Jim Snyder
00 Jack Hall
Bomber A Shootout information:
The first ever Bomber A All Star Shootout Presented by Crash Recovery and Towing & JCM Motorsports, has been added to the 56th Annual Florida Governor’s Cup Weekend! Any driver who wins a points paying race during the 2021 regular season will be eligible for a special shootout on Sunday, following the Florida Governor’s Cup 200. There will be a 10 car minimum, so there may be other qualifications if we do not get at least 10 winners. Drivers must use the same car they win with during the All Star race. Both JCM Motorsports and Crash Recover and Towing have put up $250 to the winner for a total of $500 to whom ever takes the checkered flag! Other sponsorship opportunities are available for this event, please contact Eddie Evans (386-589-3204) if interested in backing this event! Stay tuned for more details as we get closer to the event, but for now winning means more than ever!
The Bomber A division kicks off their season Saturday, April 24th with a HUGE 50 lap race, Who will be the first driver locked into the All Star Shootout? Join us to find out! Admission is just $15 with kids 11 and under FREE!