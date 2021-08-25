The Bill Bigley Sr. 128 Memorial just got a little more Majestic as the 2020 Snow Ball Derby Winner Ty Majeski adds his name to the entry list

 

For immediate release:

Photos from Speedracer Photos:

The reigning 2020 Snow Ball Derby Champion,  NASCAR Truck series driver, 3 time Governors Cup Winner ( 2015-2017),   3x ARCA Menards Winner | Chad Bryant Racing and 4x ARCA Midwest Tour Champion TY Majeski adds his name to the 2021 Bill Bigley Memorial entry list for the November, 27th race at 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda, FL.   He will come down and compete with Florida’s best and try and take home the $20,000 dollars and the Bill Bigley Memorial Trophy.  He will be behind the wheel of his famous #91 I Racing Super Late Model, with some help from Locals Captain Big Fish Chris Turner, and other Local Naples, FL racers who want to make this race a huge success.

We Hope to keep adding more big names and talented drivers to this entry list.

 

See you all at the races make your plans now to be in Punta Gorda, FL Thanksgiving weekend for a race you will not want to miss.

Below is complete entry list:

1 0 Anthony Cataldi Inverness, FL
2 03 George Gorham Jr Lakeland, Fl Blackburn’s BBQ
3 07 Jeff Scofield Plant City, FL Choo Choo Lawn Equipment
4 1 Lee Tissot Jim Brinkley Racing
5 1 Mike Garvey Pensacolaa, Fl Blackburn’s BBQ
6 2 Raymond Klappert Davie, FL Central Florida Racing & Performance
2. Bob Hewes Boats
7 4 Travis Wilson Bartow, FL
8 M5 Matt McCrary Lakeland, Fl Ace Wrecker Service
9 6 Eric White Monee, Illinois
10 7 Mike Bresnahan LeCanto, FL M Powers Construction
11 8 Chase Lovelady Lakeland, Fl Racecar Engineering
12 9 Hudson Halder Georgia Ice Depot
13 11 David Weaver Miami, FL
14 14 Austin Nason Roscoe, Illinois Nason Motorsports
15 14 Mario Maresca Ft Lauderdale, FL MESA
16 14 D Chris Davidson Friendswood, Texas Davidson Electric
17 15 Sean LeMaster Naples, Fl LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
18 16 Ray Derry Racing Miami, FL
19 17 Nick Neri Palmetto, Fl Martin Jewelers
20 18 Nick Neri Racing Martin Jewelers
21 18 Don Mahaffey Jr Dayton, OH
22 20H Harrison Halder Georgia Ice Depot
23 20 Anthony Sergi Orlando, FL
24 21 Brandon Anderson Lakeland, FL Power Only INC.
25 27 David Killian Michigan
26 28 Dylan Bigley Naples, Fl Bigley Motorsports
27 28I Jared Irvan Ocala, FL SRE Electrical
28 30 Jesse Dutilly Sarasota, Fl Carbone – Integrity Transmission
29 37 Michael Goddard Ft. Myers, Fl National Roofing INC.
30 40 To Be Named Later Napels, FL The Band is Back Together pit crew
31 41 Hayden Sprague Michigan
32 45 Rich Bickle Wisconson T1 Racing
33 47 Keith Zavel Citrus County, FL
34 58 John Coffman Live Oak, Fl Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
35 58C Kevin Ingram Lakeland, FL Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
36 51 Michael Atwell Naples, Fl Universal Transmissions
37 53 Boris Jurkovic Illinois
38 59 Dustin Dunn Charlotte, NC Dunn Motorsports
39 61 Jordan Richardson Ozona, FL  Prestige Racing & Development
40 64 Patrick Staropoli Miami, FL D&D Welding, Synergy Network Group
41 66 Daniel Webster Brooksville, FL Webster Race Cars
42 67 Colin Allman Plant City, FL Racecar Engineering
43 74 Corey Crisafulli Fort Myers, FL County Waste
44 78 Wally Smith Fort Myers, FL Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
45 82 Chris McIntyre Davie, FL McIntyre racing
46 69 Michael Hinde Hernando, FL Mike Scott Plumbing
47 74 Rich Pratt Ap auto sales Ford
48 77 Jonny Kay Davie, FL A Best Forklifts
49 77E Jonathan Eilen Hampton, Minnesota Eilen and Sons Trucking
50 84 Wayne Anderson Inverness, FL Mike Scott Plumbing
51 91 Ty Majeski Seymour, WI I Racing, Captain Big Fish
52 94 Keith Roggen Lakeland, FL
53 96 John Nutley Cape Coral, Fl
54 97 Grant Thormeier Lakeland, FL Grant Thormeier Racing
55 98 TBA Jim Brinkley Racing

 

 

 

 