The Bill Bigley Sr. 128 Memorial just got a little more Majestic as the 2020 Snow Ball Derby Winner Ty Majeski adds his name to the entry list
For immediate release:
Photos from Speedracer Photos:
The reigning 2020 Snow Ball Derby Champion, NASCAR Truck series driver, 3 time Governors Cup Winner ( 2015-2017), 3x ARCA Menards Winner | Chad Bryant Racing and 4x ARCA Midwest Tour Champion TY Majeski adds his name to the 2021 Bill Bigley Memorial entry list for the November, 27th race at 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda, FL. He will come down and compete with Florida’s best and try and take home the $20,000 dollars and the Bill Bigley Memorial Trophy. He will be behind the wheel of his famous #91 I Racing Super Late Model, with some help from Locals Captain Big Fish Chris Turner, and other Local Naples, FL racers who want to make this race a huge success.
We Hope to keep adding more big names and talented drivers to this entry list.
See you all at the races make your plans now to be in Punta Gorda, FL Thanksgiving weekend for a race you will not want to miss.
Below is complete entry list:
|1
|0
|Anthony Cataldi
|Inverness, FL
|2
|03
|George Gorham Jr
|Lakeland, Fl
|Blackburn’s BBQ
|3
|07
|Jeff Scofield
|Plant City, FL
|Choo Choo Lawn Equipment
|4
|1
|Lee Tissot
|Jim Brinkley Racing
|5
|1
|Mike Garvey
|Pensacolaa, Fl
|Blackburn’s BBQ
|6
|2
|Raymond Klappert
|Davie, FL
|Central Florida Racing & Performance
2. Bob Hewes Boats
|7
|4
|Travis Wilson
|Bartow, FL
|8
|M5
|Matt McCrary
|Lakeland, Fl
|Ace Wrecker Service
|9
|6
|Eric White
|Monee, Illinois
|10
|7
|Mike Bresnahan
|LeCanto, FL
|M Powers Construction
|11
|8
|Chase Lovelady
|Lakeland, Fl
|Racecar Engineering
|12
|9
|Hudson Halder
|Georgia
|Ice Depot
|13
|11
|David Weaver
|Miami, FL
|14
|14
|Austin Nason
|Roscoe, Illinois
|Nason Motorsports
|15
|14
|Mario Maresca
|Ft Lauderdale, FL
|MESA
|16
|14 D
|Chris Davidson
|Friendswood, Texas
|Davidson Electric
|17
|15
|Sean LeMaster
|Naples, Fl
|LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
|18
|16
|Ray Derry Racing
|Miami, FL
|19
|17
|Nick Neri
|Palmetto, Fl
|Martin Jewelers
|20
|18
|Nick Neri Racing
|Martin Jewelers
|21
|18
|Don Mahaffey Jr
|Dayton, OH
|22
|20H
|Harrison Halder
|Georgia
|Ice Depot
|23
|20
|Anthony Sergi
|Orlando, FL
|24
|21
|Brandon Anderson
|Lakeland, FL
|Power Only INC.
|25
|27
|David Killian
|Michigan
|26
|28
|Dylan Bigley
|Naples, Fl
|Bigley Motorsports
|27
|28I
|Jared Irvan
|Ocala, FL
|SRE Electrical
|28
|30
|Jesse Dutilly
|Sarasota, Fl
|Carbone – Integrity Transmission
|29
|37
|Michael Goddard
|Ft. Myers, Fl
|National Roofing INC.
|30
|40
|To Be Named Later
|Napels, FL
|The Band is Back Together pit crew
|31
|41
|Hayden Sprague
|Michigan
|32
|45
|Rich Bickle
|Wisconson
|T1 Racing
|33
|47
|Keith Zavel
|Citrus County, FL
|34
|58
|John Coffman
|Live Oak, Fl
|Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
|35
|58C
|Kevin Ingram
|Lakeland, FL
|Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
|36
|51
|Michael Atwell
|Naples, Fl
|Universal Transmissions
|37
|53
|Boris Jurkovic
|Illinois
|38
|59
|Dustin Dunn
|Charlotte, NC
|Dunn Motorsports
|39
|61
|Jordan Richardson
|Ozona, FL
|Prestige Racing & Development
|40
|64
|Patrick Staropoli
|Miami, FL
|D&D Welding, Synergy Network Group
|41
|66
|Daniel Webster
|Brooksville, FL
|Webster Race Cars
|42
|67
|Colin Allman
|Plant City, FL
|Racecar Engineering
|43
|74
|Corey Crisafulli
|Fort Myers, FL
|County Waste
|44
|78
|Wally Smith
|Fort Myers, FL
|Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
|45
|82
|Chris McIntyre
|Davie, FL
|McIntyre racing
|46
|69
|Michael Hinde
|Hernando, FL
|Mike Scott Plumbing
|47
|74
|Rich Pratt
|Ap auto sales Ford
|48
|77
|Jonny Kay
|Davie, FL
|A Best Forklifts
|49
|77E
|Jonathan Eilen
|Hampton, Minnesota
|Eilen and Sons Trucking
|50
|84
|Wayne Anderson
|Inverness, FL
|Mike Scott Plumbing
|51
|91
|Ty Majeski
|Seymour, WI
|I Racing, Captain Big Fish
|52
|94
|Keith Roggen
|Lakeland, FL
|53
|96
|John Nutley
|Cape Coral, Fl
|54
|97
|Grant Thormeier
|Lakeland, FL
|Grant Thormeier Racing
|55
|98
|TBA
|Jim Brinkley Racing