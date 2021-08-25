The Bill Bigley Sr. 128 Memorial just got a little more Majestic as the 2020 Snow Ball Derby Winner Ty Majeski adds his name to the entry list

The reigning 2020 Snow Ball Derby Champion, NASCAR Truck series driver, 3 time Governors Cup Winner ( 2015-2017), 3x ARCA Menards Winner | Chad Bryant Racing and 4x ARCA Midwest Tour Champion TY Majeski adds his name to the 2021 Bill Bigley Memorial entry list for the November, 27th race at 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda, FL. He will come down and compete with Florida’s best and try and take home the $20,000 dollars and the Bill Bigley Memorial Trophy. He will be behind the wheel of his famous #91 I Racing Super Late Model, with some help from Locals Captain Big Fish Chris Turner, and other Local Naples, FL racers who want to make this race a huge success.

We Hope to keep adding more big names and talented drivers to this entry list.

See you all at the races make your plans now to be in Punta Gorda, FL Thanksgiving weekend for a race you will not want to miss.

Below is complete entry list: