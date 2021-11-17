The Bill Bigley Memorial Reaches 50 Double Confirmed Entries and laps for sale at 4-17 Southern Speedway on 11/27/2021

 

Entry List for the Bill Bigley Memorial 128 at 4-17 Southern Speedway 11/27/2021:

 

Pos Car # Driver Home Town Sponsor
1 0 Anthony Cataldi Inverness, FL
2 03 George Gorham Jr Lakeland, Fl Blackburn’s BBQ
3 1 Lee Tissot Jim Brinkley Racing
4 1 Mike Garvey Pensacolaa, Fl Blackburn’s BBQ
5 2 Raymond Klappert Davie, FL Central Florida Racing & Performance
2. Bob Hewes Boats
6 6 Eric White Monee, Illinois
7 7 Mike Bresnahan LeCanto, FL M Powers Construction
8 9 Hudson Halder Georgia Ice Depot
9 11 David Weaver Miami, FL
10 13 Driver TBA Fort Myers, FL Mike Knotech Racing
11 14 Austin Nason Roscoe, Illinois Nason Motorsports
12 15 Sean LeMaster Naples, Fl LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
13 16 Ray Derry Racing Miami, FL
14 17 Nick Neri Palmetto, Fl Martin Jewelers
15 18 Anthony Campi Martin Jewelers
16 18 Don Mahaffey Jr Dayton, OH
17 20H Harrison Halder Georgia Ice Depot
18 20 Anthony Sergi Orlando, FL
19 21 Brandon Anderson Lakeland, FL Power Only INC.
20 28 Dylan Bigley Naples, Fl Bigley Motorsports
21 28I Jared Irvan Ocala, FL SRE Electrical
22 30 Jesse Dutilly Sarasota, Fl Carbone – Integrity Transmission
23 37 Michael Goddard Ft. Myers, Fl National Roofing INC.
24 41 Hayden Sprague Michigan
25 45 Rich Bickle Wisconson T1 Racing
26 47 Keith Zavel Citrus County, FL
27 58 John Coffman Live Oak, Fl Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
28 58C Cody Coffman Lakeland, FL Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
29 51 Michael Atwell Naples, Fl Universal Transmissions
30 53 Boris Jurkovic Illinois
31 59 Dustin Dunn Charlotte, NC Dunn Motorsports
32 61 Jordan Richardson Ozona, FL  Prestige Racing & Development
33 64 Patrick Staropoli Miami, FL D&D Welding, Synergy Network Group
34 66 Daniel Webster Brooksville, FL Webster Race Cars
35 67 Colin Allman Plant City, FL Racecar Engineering
36 74 Corey Crisafulli Fort Myers, FL County Waste
37 78 Jeff Firestine Fort Myers, FL Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
38 82 Chris McIntyre Davie, FL McIntyre racing
39 69 Michael Hinde Hernando, FL Mike Scott Plumbing

 
40 77 Jonny Kay Davie, FL A Best Forklifts
41 77E Jonathan Eilen Hampton, Minnesota Eilen and Sons Trucking
42 84 Wayne Anderson Inverness, FL Mike Scott Plumbing
43 91 Ty Majeski Seymour, WI I Racing, Captain Big Fish
44 94 Keith Roggen Lakeland, FL
45 96 John Nutley Cape Coral, Fl
46 97 Grant Thormeier Lakeland, FL Grant Thormeier Racing
47 42 Jonathan Guy Auburndale, Fl Auburndale Speedway
48 38 TBA Carbone – Integrity Transmission
49 14 Adam Briggs Lakeland, Fl
50 51N Stephen Nasse Pinellas Park, FL   Stephen Nasse Racing

 

 

Laps sold and still available :

 

Let’s get these laps sold!!!!!
Laps for the Bigley Memorial! Comment below or message Jennifer Brinson or Robert Howell
Column1 Name Lap Name Position Price
1 Dennis Burgeson TEAM SSR $20. 1st place
2 Blake Boryk In Memory of Tommy Styer 2nd place 20
3 James Barot 3rd place $25
4 Apex Demolition 17th place $20
5 Rick Sirmans $25
6 Apex Demolition 17th place $20
7 Whitney Bond 722 Motorsports 7th place 20
8 Chase Lovelady $20.00
9 Lezley Carmichael Lezley Carmichael Remax Palm 20
10
11 . B&E Auto $20 last car on lead lap, National Roofing FSG $20 to 5th
12 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th
13 Jordan Dahl $20 to 13th place
14
15
16 Wally Smith $50 for 16th place
17 Eddie Barnett Coach Eddies Backyard BBQ $50 17th place
18
19
20
21 Anderson Racing/Anderson Custom Cabinets $50 last place car.
22 Whitney Bond 722 Motorsports 22 20
23 Kenny Gibson Finish-Line Pressure Cleaning $50 to 7th place
24 Chris Thornton $25
25 J & S Motorsports $25 to 25th place paid
26
27
28 Robert Howell Team SSR 5 28
29 Racing with Ryan Podcast $20th for 10th place
30 Huntoon Racing $100 Leader paid
31
32. Huntoon Racing $50 5th place paid
33
34
35
36 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th
37 Michael Mackall 50, National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th
38 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th
39 Marc Kemick In loving Memory of Elliot Kemick 20, National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th
40 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th
41
42
43
44
45 Jerry Gilbert Memory of Mom $50 15th place
46
47
48
49
50
51. Jacob Warren Enterprises LLC $50 leader
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61 Chuck Flynn In Memory of Richie Evans 20
62
63 Kris Bridges Cardinal Financial Kristopher Bridges- NMLS 2045858 20
64 Lisa Grant $50 to 13th place
65
66
67
68
69 Brian Danforth Last place 20
70
71
72 whitney bond 722 Motorsports 1st place 20
73 Jerry Gilbert Memory of Older Brother $50 to 20th
74
75
76
77
78 Cory Lane Lane Motorsports 10 20
79
80
81
82
83
84 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th
85
86 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th
87. Jayson Edmunds Brent Edmund’s Racing $30 to leader paid
88
89
90
91 Speedracer Photos
92 Frisch Signs and Designs $20 to Leader
93
94
95 Apex Demolition 17th place $20
96 Gene Connell Gene Connells Racing 1st place 25
97 Kenny May in Memory of Earl May and Bobby Gerstman $50 for 10th.
98 Brinson Family Brinson Family 18th 25
99. On HOLD and paid just need name !
100 Whitney bond 722 Motorsports 10 20
101 B&E Auto $20 last car on lead lap
102
103
104
105
106
107 Apex Demolition 17th place $20
108
109
110
111
112
113 Jordan Dahl $20 to 13th place
114
115. Jacob Warren Enterprises LLC $50 leader
116
117
118
119
120
121 Anderson Racing/Anderson Custom Cabinets $50 last place car.
122
123
124
125
126
127 Karo Vaughn In Loving Memory of Kenny Vaughn 127 12 500, Apex Demolition 17th place $20
128 Fred Hansen $50 to 3rd paid, $100 Karl Garrard last place car K&M tools
LeMaster Insurance $100 to 8th and $100 to 15th place finishers