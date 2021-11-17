The Bill Bigley Memorial Reaches 50 Double Confirmed Entries and laps for sale at 4-17 Southern Speedway on 11/27/2021
Entry List for the Bill Bigley Memorial 128 at 4-17 Southern Speedway 11/27/2021:
|Pos
|Car #
|Driver
|Home Town
|Sponsor
|1
|0
|Anthony Cataldi
|Inverness, FL
|2
|03
|George Gorham Jr
|Lakeland, Fl
|Blackburn’s BBQ
|3
|1
|Lee Tissot
|Jim Brinkley Racing
|4
|1
|Mike Garvey
|Pensacolaa, Fl
|Blackburn’s BBQ
|5
|2
|Raymond Klappert
|Davie, FL
|Central Florida Racing & Performance
2. Bob Hewes Boats
|6
|6
|Eric White
|Monee, Illinois
|7
|7
|Mike Bresnahan
|LeCanto, FL
|M Powers Construction
|8
|9
|Hudson Halder
|Georgia
|Ice Depot
|9
|11
|David Weaver
|Miami, FL
|10
|13
|Driver TBA
|Fort Myers, FL
|Mike Knotech Racing
|11
|14
|Austin Nason
|Roscoe, Illinois
|Nason Motorsports
|12
|15
|Sean LeMaster
|Naples, Fl
|LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
|13
|16
|Ray Derry Racing
|Miami, FL
|14
|17
|Nick Neri
|Palmetto, Fl
|Martin Jewelers
|15
|18
|Anthony Campi
|Martin Jewelers
|16
|18
|Don Mahaffey Jr
|Dayton, OH
|17
|20H
|Harrison Halder
|Georgia
|Ice Depot
|18
|20
|Anthony Sergi
|Orlando, FL
|19
|21
|Brandon Anderson
|Lakeland, FL
|Power Only INC.
|20
|28
|Dylan Bigley
|Naples, Fl
|Bigley Motorsports
|21
|28I
|Jared Irvan
|Ocala, FL
|SRE Electrical
|22
|30
|Jesse Dutilly
|Sarasota, Fl
|Carbone – Integrity Transmission
|23
|37
|Michael Goddard
|Ft. Myers, Fl
|National Roofing INC.
|24
|41
|Hayden Sprague
|Michigan
|25
|45
|Rich Bickle
|Wisconson
|T1 Racing
|26
|47
|Keith Zavel
|Citrus County, FL
|27
|58
|John Coffman
|Live Oak, Fl
|Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
|28
|58C
|Cody Coffman
|Lakeland, FL
|Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
|29
|51
|Michael Atwell
|Naples, Fl
|Universal Transmissions
|30
|53
|Boris Jurkovic
|Illinois
|31
|59
|Dustin Dunn
|Charlotte, NC
|Dunn Motorsports
|32
|61
|Jordan Richardson
|Ozona, FL
|Prestige Racing & Development
|33
|64
|Patrick Staropoli
|Miami, FL
|D&D Welding, Synergy Network Group
|34
|66
|Daniel Webster
|Brooksville, FL
|Webster Race Cars
|35
|67
|Colin Allman
|Plant City, FL
|Racecar Engineering
|36
|74
|Corey Crisafulli
|Fort Myers, FL
|County Waste
|37
|78
|Jeff Firestine
|Fort Myers, FL
|Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
|38
|82
|Chris McIntyre
|Davie, FL
|McIntyre racing
|39
|69
|Michael Hinde
|Hernando, FL
|Mike Scott Plumbing
|40
|77
|Jonny Kay
|Davie, FL
|A Best Forklifts
|41
|77E
|Jonathan Eilen
|Hampton, Minnesota
|Eilen and Sons Trucking
|42
|84
|Wayne Anderson
|Inverness, FL
|Mike Scott Plumbing
|43
|91
|Ty Majeski
|Seymour, WI
|I Racing, Captain Big Fish
|44
|94
|Keith Roggen
|Lakeland, FL
|45
|96
|John Nutley
|Cape Coral, Fl
|46
|97
|Grant Thormeier
|Lakeland, FL
|Grant Thormeier Racing
|47
|42
|Jonathan Guy
|Auburndale, Fl
|Auburndale Speedway
|48
|38
|TBA
|Carbone – Integrity Transmission
|49
|14
|Adam Briggs
|Lakeland, Fl
|50
|51N
|Stephen Nasse
|Pinellas Park, FL Stephen Nasse Racing
Laps sold and still available :
Let’s get these laps sold!!!!!
Laps for the Bigley Memorial! Comment below or message Jennifer Brinson or Robert Howell
Column1 Name Lap Name Position Price
1 Dennis Burgeson TEAM SSR $20. 1st place
2 Blake Boryk In Memory of Tommy Styer 2nd place 20
3 James Barot 3rd place $25
4 Apex Demolition 17th place $20
5 Rick Sirmans $25
6 Apex Demolition 17th place $20
7 Whitney Bond 722 Motorsports 7th place 20
8 Chase Lovelady $20.00
9 Lezley Carmichael Lezley Carmichael Remax Palm 20
10
11 . B&E Auto $20 last car on lead lap, National Roofing FSG $20 to 5th
12 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th
13 Jordan Dahl $20 to 13th place
14
15
16 Wally Smith $50 for 16th place
17 Eddie Barnett Coach Eddies Backyard BBQ $50 17th place
18
19
20
21 Anderson Racing/Anderson Custom Cabinets $50 last place car.
22 Whitney Bond 722 Motorsports 22 20
23 Kenny Gibson Finish-Line Pressure Cleaning $50 to 7th place
24 Chris Thornton $25
25 J & S Motorsports $25 to 25th place paid
26
27
28 Robert Howell Team SSR 5 28
29 Racing with Ryan Podcast $20th for 10th place
30 Huntoon Racing $100 Leader paid
31
32. Huntoon Racing $50 5th place paid
33
34
35
36 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th
37 Michael Mackall 50, National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th
38 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th
39 Marc Kemick In loving Memory of Elliot Kemick 20, National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th
40 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th
41
42
43
44
45 Jerry Gilbert Memory of Mom $50 15th place
46
47
48
49
50
51. Jacob Warren Enterprises LLC $50 leader
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61 Chuck Flynn In Memory of Richie Evans 20
62
63 Kris Bridges Cardinal Financial Kristopher Bridges- NMLS 2045858 20
64 Lisa Grant $50 to 13th place
65
66
67
68
69 Brian Danforth Last place 20
70
71
72 whitney bond 722 Motorsports 1st place 20
73 Jerry Gilbert Memory of Older Brother $50 to 20th
74
75
76
77
78 Cory Lane Lane Motorsports 10 20
79
80
81
82
83
84 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th
85
86 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th
87. Jayson Edmunds Brent Edmund’s Racing $30 to leader paid
88
89
90
91 Speedracer Photos
92 Frisch Signs and Designs $20 to Leader
93
94
95 Apex Demolition 17th place $20
96 Gene Connell Gene Connells Racing 1st place 25
97 Kenny May in Memory of Earl May and Bobby Gerstman $50 for 10th.
98 Brinson Family Brinson Family 18th 25
99. On HOLD and paid just need name !
100 Whitney bond 722 Motorsports 10 20
101 B&E Auto $20 last car on lead lap
102
103
104
105
106
107 Apex Demolition 17th place $20
108
109
110
111
112
113 Jordan Dahl $20 to 13th place
114
115. Jacob Warren Enterprises LLC $50 leader
116
117
118
119
120
121 Anderson Racing/Anderson Custom Cabinets $50 last place car.
122
123
124
125
126
127 Karo Vaughn In Loving Memory of Kenny Vaughn 127 12 500, Apex Demolition 17th place $20
128 Fred Hansen $50 to 3rd paid, $100 Karl Garrard last place car K&M tools
LeMaster Insurance $100 to 8th and $100 to 15th place finishers