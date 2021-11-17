The Bill Bigley Memorial Reaches 50 Double Confirmed Entries and laps for sale at 4-17 Southern Speedway on 11/27/2021

Laps for the Bigley Memorial! Comment below or message Jennifer Brinson or Robert Howell

Let’s get these laps sold!!!!!

Column1 Name Lap Name Position Price

1 Dennis Burgeson TEAM SSR $20. 1st place

2 Blake Boryk In Memory of Tommy Styer 2nd place 20

3 James Barot 3rd place $25

4 Apex Demolition 17th place $20

5 Rick Sirmans $25

6 Apex Demolition 17th place $20

7 Whitney Bond 722 Motorsports 7th place 20

8 Chase Lovelady $20.00

9 Lezley Carmichael Lezley Carmichael Remax Palm 20

11 . B&E Auto $20 last car on lead lap, National Roofing FSG $20 to 5th

12 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th

13 Jordan Dahl $20 to 13th place

16 Wally Smith $50 for 16th place

17 Eddie Barnett Coach Eddies Backyard BBQ $50 17th place

21 Anderson Racing/Anderson Custom Cabinets $50 last place car.

22 Whitney Bond 722 Motorsports 22 20

23 Kenny Gibson Finish-Line Pressure Cleaning $50 to 7th place

24 Chris Thornton $25

25 J & S Motorsports $25 to 25th place paid

28 Robert Howell Team SSR 5 28

29 Racing with Ryan Podcast $20th for 10th place

30 Huntoon Racing $100 Leader paid

32. Huntoon Racing $50 5th place paid

36 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th

37 Michael Mackall 50, National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th

38 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th

39 Marc Kemick In loving Memory of Elliot Kemick 20, National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th

40 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th

45 Jerry Gilbert Memory of Mom $50 15th place

51. Jacob Warren Enterprises LLC $50 leader

61 Chuck Flynn In Memory of Richie Evans 20

63 Kris Bridges Cardinal Financial Kristopher Bridges- NMLS 2045858 20

64 Lisa Grant $50 to 13th place

69 Brian Danforth Last place 20

72 whitney bond 722 Motorsports 1st place 20

73 Jerry Gilbert Memory of Older Brother $50 to 20th

78 Cory Lane Lane Motorsports 10 20

84 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th

86 National Roofing/FSG $20 to 5th

87. Jayson Edmunds Brent Edmund’s Racing $30 to leader paid

91 Speedracer Photos

92 Frisch Signs and Designs $20 to Leader

95 Apex Demolition 17th place $20

96 Gene Connell Gene Connells Racing 1st place 25

97 Kenny May in Memory of Earl May and Bobby Gerstman $50 for 10th.

98 Brinson Family Brinson Family 18th 25

99. On HOLD and paid just need name !

100 Whitney bond 722 Motorsports 10 20

101 B&E Auto $20 last car on lead lap

107 Apex Demolition 17th place $20

113 Jordan Dahl $20 to 13th place

115. Jacob Warren Enterprises LLC $50 leader

121 Anderson Racing/Anderson Custom Cabinets $50 last place car.

127 Karo Vaughn In Loving Memory of Kenny Vaughn 127 12 500, Apex Demolition 17th place $20

128 Fred Hansen $50 to 3rd paid, $100 Karl Garrard last place car K&M tools

LeMaster Insurance $100 to 8th and $100 to 15th place finishers