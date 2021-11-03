The Bigley Memorial Is less than a month away here is the entry list

 

Will you be joining  us to watch the Bigley Memorial thanksgiving weekend as a fan?   We hope So Lets Pack the Stands at 4-17 Southern Speedway.

 

Laps for sale please message Sunshine State Racing on Facebook or call Robert Howell at 863-990-3564

 

 

Pos Car # Driver Home Town Sponsor
1 0 Anthony Cataldi Inverness, FL
2 03 George Gorham Jr Lakeland, Fl Blackburn’s BBQ
3 07 Jeff Scofield Plant City, FL Choo Choo Lawn Equipment
4 1 Lee Tissot Jim Brinkley Racing
5 1 Mike Garvey Pensacolaa, Fl Blackburn’s BBQ
6 2 Raymond Klappert Davie, FL Central Florida Racing & Performance
2. Bob Hewes Boats
7 4 Travis Wilson Bartow, FL
8 5 Chad Rutherford Plantation, FL COS
9 6 Eric White Monee, Illinois
10 7 Mike Bresnahan LeCanto, FL M Powers Construction
11 8 Chase Lovelady Lakeland, Fl Racecar Engineering
12 9 Hudson Halder Georgia Ice Depot
13 11 David Weaver Miami, FL
14 13 Driver TBA Fort Myers, FL Mike Knotech Racing
15 14 Austin Nason Roscoe, Illinois Nason Motorsports
16 14 Donnie Ollie Jr. Fort Myers, FL MESA
17 14 D Chris Davidson Friendswood, Texas Davidson Electric
18 15 Sean LeMaster Naples, Fl LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
19 16 Ray Derry Racing Miami, FL
20 17 Nick Neri Palmetto, Fl Martin Jewelers
21 18 Nick Neri Racing Martin Jewelers
22 18 Don Mahaffey Jr Dayton, OH
23 20H Harrison Halder Georgia Ice Depot
24 20 Anthony Sergi Orlando, FL
25 21 Brandon Anderson Lakeland, FL Power Only INC.
26 27 David Killian Michigan
27 28 Dylan Bigley Naples, Fl Bigley Motorsports
28 28I Jared Irvan Ocala, FL SRE Electrical
29 30 Jesse Dutilly Sarasota, Fl Carbone – Integrity Transmission
30 37 Michael Goddard Ft. Myers, Fl National Roofing INC.
31 40 To Be Named Later Napels, FL The Band is Back Together pit crew
32 41 Hayden Sprague Michigan
33 45 Rich Bickle Wisconson T1 Racing
34 47 Keith Zavel Citrus County, FL
35 58 John Coffman Live Oak, Fl Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
36 58C Kevin Ingram Lakeland, FL Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
37 51 Michael Atwell Naples, Fl Universal Transmissions
38 53 Boris Jurkovic Illinois
39 59 Dustin Dunn Charlotte, NC Dunn Motorsports
40 61 Jordan Richardson Ozona, FL  Prestige Racing & Development
41 64 Patrick Staropoli Miami, FL D&D Welding, Synergy Network Group
42 66 Daniel Webster Brooksville, FL Webster Race Cars
43 67 Colin Allman Plant City, FL Racecar Engineering
44 74 Corey Crisafulli Fort Myers, FL County Waste
45 78 Wally Smith Fort Myers, FL Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
46 82 Chris McIntyre Davie, FL McIntyre racing
47 69 Michael Hinde Hernando, FL Mike Scott Plumbing
48 74 Rich Pratt Ap auto sales Ford
49 77 Jonny Kay Davie, FL A Best Forklifts
50 77E Jonathan Eilen Hampton, Minnesota Eilen and Sons Trucking
51 84 Wayne Anderson Inverness, FL Mike Scott Plumbing
52 91 Ty Majeski Seymour, WI I Racing, Captain Big Fish
53 94 Keith Roggen Lakeland, FL
54 96 John Nutley Cape Coral, Fl
55 97 Grant Thormeier Lakeland, FL Grant Thormeier Racing
56 98 TBA Jim Brinkley Racing