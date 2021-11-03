The Bigley Memorial Is less than a month away here is the entry list
Will you be joining us to watch the Bigley Memorial thanksgiving weekend as a fan? We hope So Lets Pack the Stands at 4-17 Southern Speedway.
Laps for sale please message Sunshine State Racing on Facebook or call Robert Howell at 863-990-3564
|Pos
|Car #
|Driver
|Home Town
|Sponsor
|1
|0
|Anthony Cataldi
|Inverness, FL
|2
|03
|George Gorham Jr
|Lakeland, Fl
|Blackburn’s BBQ
|3
|07
|Jeff Scofield
|Plant City, FL
|Choo Choo Lawn Equipment
|4
|1
|Lee Tissot
|Jim Brinkley Racing
|5
|1
|Mike Garvey
|Pensacolaa, Fl
|Blackburn’s BBQ
|6
|2
|Raymond Klappert
|Davie, FL
|Central Florida Racing & Performance
2. Bob Hewes Boats
|7
|4
|Travis Wilson
|Bartow, FL
|8
|5
|Chad Rutherford
|Plantation, FL
|COS
|9
|6
|Eric White
|Monee, Illinois
|10
|7
|Mike Bresnahan
|LeCanto, FL
|M Powers Construction
|11
|8
|Chase Lovelady
|Lakeland, Fl
|Racecar Engineering
|12
|9
|Hudson Halder
|Georgia
|Ice Depot
|13
|11
|David Weaver
|Miami, FL
|14
|13
|Driver TBA
|Fort Myers, FL
|Mike Knotech Racing
|15
|14
|Austin Nason
|Roscoe, Illinois
|Nason Motorsports
|16
|14
|Donnie Ollie Jr.
|Fort Myers, FL
|MESA
|17
|14 D
|Chris Davidson
|Friendswood, Texas
|Davidson Electric
|18
|15
|Sean LeMaster
|Naples, Fl
|LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
|19
|16
|Ray Derry Racing
|Miami, FL
|20
|17
|Nick Neri
|Palmetto, Fl
|Martin Jewelers
|21
|18
|Nick Neri Racing
|Martin Jewelers
|22
|18
|Don Mahaffey Jr
|Dayton, OH
|23
|20H
|Harrison Halder
|Georgia
|Ice Depot
|24
|20
|Anthony Sergi
|Orlando, FL
|25
|21
|Brandon Anderson
|Lakeland, FL
|Power Only INC.
|26
|27
|David Killian
|Michigan
|27
|28
|Dylan Bigley
|Naples, Fl
|Bigley Motorsports
|28
|28I
|Jared Irvan
|Ocala, FL
|SRE Electrical
|29
|30
|Jesse Dutilly
|Sarasota, Fl
|Carbone – Integrity Transmission
|30
|37
|Michael Goddard
|Ft. Myers, Fl
|National Roofing INC.
|31
|40
|To Be Named Later
|Napels, FL
|The Band is Back Together pit crew
|32
|41
|Hayden Sprague
|Michigan
|33
|45
|Rich Bickle
|Wisconson
|T1 Racing
|34
|47
|Keith Zavel
|Citrus County, FL
|35
|58
|John Coffman
|Live Oak, Fl
|Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
|36
|58C
|Kevin Ingram
|Lakeland, FL
|Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
|37
|51
|Michael Atwell
|Naples, Fl
|Universal Transmissions
|38
|53
|Boris Jurkovic
|Illinois
|39
|59
|Dustin Dunn
|Charlotte, NC
|Dunn Motorsports
|40
|61
|Jordan Richardson
|Ozona, FL
|Prestige Racing & Development
|41
|64
|Patrick Staropoli
|Miami, FL
|D&D Welding, Synergy Network Group
|42
|66
|Daniel Webster
|Brooksville, FL
|Webster Race Cars
|43
|67
|Colin Allman
|Plant City, FL
|Racecar Engineering
|44
|74
|Corey Crisafulli
|Fort Myers, FL
|County Waste
|45
|78
|Wally Smith
|Fort Myers, FL
|Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
|46
|82
|Chris McIntyre
|Davie, FL
|McIntyre racing
|47
|69
|Michael Hinde
|Hernando, FL
|Mike Scott Plumbing
|48
|74
|Rich Pratt
|Ap auto sales Ford
|49
|77
|Jonny Kay
|Davie, FL
|A Best Forklifts
|50
|77E
|Jonathan Eilen
|Hampton, Minnesota
|Eilen and Sons Trucking
|51
|84
|Wayne Anderson
|Inverness, FL
|Mike Scott Plumbing
|52
|91
|Ty Majeski
|Seymour, WI
|I Racing, Captain Big Fish
|53
|94
|Keith Roggen
|Lakeland, FL
|54
|96
|John Nutley
|Cape Coral, Fl
|55
|97
|Grant Thormeier
|Lakeland, FL
|Grant Thormeier Racing
|56
|98
|TBA
|Jim Brinkley Racing