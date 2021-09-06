The BG Products Southern Sprint Car Series headlines the night this weekend as 4-17 Southern Speedway returns from Summer Break
The Action returns this Saturday 9/11 as we honor the fallen hero’s on the 20th Anniversary of September 11, 2001 after our summer break a full night of racing will take center stage with the Winged Sprint Cars, Street Stock, Thunder Truck, Modified Mini, Outlaw Modified, Mini Stock
Winged Sprint cars 40, Street Stock twin 50’s, Modified Mini 50, Thunder Truck 25, Mini Stock 25, Outlaw Modified 25
Pits – $35
Grandstands:
Adult $20
Seniors 65+, Military, 1st responder all w/ valid ID only $18
Students 6-17 w/ valid ID only $13
Children 5 & under are free
Pit gates open 12pm
Grandstand Gates open 4pm
Qualifying begins 6pm
Features being at 7pm
No outside food or beverages are allowed inside the gates
No Pets are allowed on the property
No firearms, fireworks, or any type of weapons are allowed on the property – violators will be reported to local authorities and FAA
Cash only- ATM will be on premises day of event
This is a family friendly venue
Pricing and features classes subject to change without prior notice
As the BG Products Southern Sprint Car Series returns to action from our much needed summer break,
We will be honoring two looses to our nation on September 11, 2001 the 20th anniversary of that tragic day 20 years ago with the attack on the World Trade Center, All the drivers in the A-Main will carry an American Flag as a tribute to the fallen men and women of 9/11.
Then we will also honor the late Michael Thrap (J1 Sprint Car) with his unexpected passing last weekend. The Family will have Mike’s car at the track on Saturday night and will do the parade lap before the 40 lap main event. The series will also do the missing man formation on the 3 wide salute to the fans and the honor of Mike Tharp.
Mike always closed out our drivers meeting with a closing prayer and wishing everyone good luck, Mike you will truly be missed by many of your friends and family of the motorsports industry.
The Memorial Service for Mike Tharp will be on Sept 25 at 11 am at the Suncoast Baptist Church 2033 Laurel Ln, North Fort Myers, FL 33917