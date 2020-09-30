



Tampa, Fla – 9/30/20. There has been a lot of speculations pertaining to the 2021 season. The BG Products Platinum 44K Southern Sprint Car series WILL have a 2021 Championship season.

We are currently working on our 2021 schedule at this time and believe we should have in the range of 12 to 15 dates and hope to release our schedule in the next few weeks. Once all the details are worked out pertaining to the 2021 championship season, we will release more information at that time.

Thanks for your continued support of The BG Products Platinum 44K Southern Sprint Car series and look forward to many more years of the best asphalt Sprint Car racing in Florida.



There next series race will be at 4-17 Southern Speedway on October 10th 2020