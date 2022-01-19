The 5th and Final Rick Sirmans Memorial is coming to Citrus County Speedway! January 22nd
January 22nd: The 5th and Final Rick Sirmans Memorial is coming to Citrus County Speedway! January 22nd we will be hosting a $5,555 to WIN Rick Sirmans Memorial Mod Mini 75 Lap Feature! This race is put on to honor long time Mod Mini driver Rick Sirmans who lost his battle with cancer. We want to thank Kim Chris and Laurie for all they do to put on this show!
$5,555 to WIN 5th Annual Rick Sirmans Memorial 75 Laps
Ford Outlaws 25 Laps
Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps
Little Gator Motorsports Legend Cars 25 Laps
Grandstands Open at 5:00
Qualifying at 6:30
Features at 7:30
General Admission $15.00
Kids 17 and under $5.00
Kids 6 and under are FREE!
***CASH ONLY***
Mark your Calendars for the BIGGEST SMLM/MM Race Ever To Run!
We come together for the final year of this Race on January 22 2022 to honor one of our own Rick Sirmans and his battle with Lung Cancer and the other lives of loved ones who fought and lost to cancer. Kim, Chris and I decided to ending it on the number 05 or 5th Race would be appropriate and honorary. Plus lets face it how could we ever top that winning pay out! LOL Chris and I will probably still host a Championship Race for our class but not to the magnitude of Ricks Race, But everyone will always remember how the race began. So drivers, owners get those cars ready this will be your last chance to participate in this race. Let’s make it the biggest turn out yet which was 42 cars! See everyone in January!
Kim, Laurie & Chris
