The 1st annual Dave Westerman Memorial for Auburndale Speedway is this weekend August 22. We are hoping for a good turnout of racecars and great weather for this weekend.
As you all know Dave was a true historian of Florida Motorsport and loved Sprint Car Racing, so lets all show up for this special event.
Here is an early entry list of who has indicated they would be in attendance for this event
5 Daniel Miller
36 Troy DeCaire
3x Bo Hartley
4 Travis Bliemeister
83 Skip Ferianc
59x John Inman
55 Tommy Nichols
5s Mickey Kempgens
1 Shane Butler
88a Sport Allen
88 LJ Grimm
Still reaching out to
11 Joey Aguilar
9 Bill Pettijohn
52 Willie Henson
If your not on the list and plan on racing in this event please let us know so we can update the entry list
Remember to support our 2020 sponsors: BG Products, BG Platinum 44k treatments, Hoosier Racing Tires, Sunoco, Southern Race Fuels, Dayton Andrews Dodge, Yoho’s U-Pull It and MK Graphics