



The 1st annual Dave Westerman Memorial for Auburndale Speedway is this weekend August 22. We are hoping for a good turnout of racecars and great weather for this weekend.

As you all know Dave was a true historian of Florida Motorsport and loved Sprint Car Racing, so lets all show up for this special event.

Here is an early entry list of who has indicated they would be in attendance for this event

5 Daniel Miller

36 Troy DeCaire

3x Bo Hartley

4 Travis Bliemeister

83 Skip Ferianc

59x John Inman

55 Tommy Nichols

5s Mickey Kempgens

1 Shane Butler

88a Sport Allen

88 LJ Grimm

Still reaching out to

11 Joey Aguilar

9 Bill Pettijohn

52 Willie Henson

If your not on the list and plan on racing in this event please let us know so we can update the entry list

Remember to support our 2020 sponsors: BG Products, BG Platinum 44k treatments, Hoosier Racing Tires, Sunoco, Southern Race Fuels, Dayton Andrews Dodge, Yoho’s U-Pull It and MK Graphics