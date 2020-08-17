

Tempers flare in Sportsman and George Gorham Jr. Takes home big payday in the Pure Stock race at The Dale



Thank you to all the drivers & fans that came out for a good night of racing! Hope you will join us next week when SPRINTS return to the Dale!! Have a great week!!

RESULTS from 8/15/2020

Sportsman

1. 5 Chad Rutherford

2. 55 George Gorham

3. 19 Kevin Macy

4. 14 Travis Roland

5. 00 Shawn Harper

6. 74 Corey Crisafulli

7. 39 Brey Holmes

07 Jeff Scofield DQ’d on track

92 Joe Winchell DQ’d on track

Legends

1. 77 Sam Cornman

2. 2 Jarrett Wagman

3. 22 Robert Jonas

4. 25 Taylor Watson

5. 3x Stephen Hartley

6. 15 Derek Stansbury

7. 76 Steve Carpenter

8. 87 Robbie Bundon

9. 51 Mark Bartimac

10. 1 Gavin Graham

11. 99 Lucas Hinton

27 Abigail Jonas DNS

Scramblers

1. 15 Brian Potvin

2. 1J Chase Jefferson

3. 1K Guy Kolmel

4. 69 Jimmy McLeod

5. 6 Donnie Mosman

6. 77 Matt Miller

7. 10K Guy Kolmel Sr

8. 28 Colin Hardin

9. 23 John Vandenbosch

10. 41 Terry Amador

6p Joe Pitchford DNS

Mod Mini

1. 3 Chris Narramore Jr

2. 45 Jeff Firestine

3. 69 Michael Hinde

4. 7 Chuck Frazier

5. 15 Doug Hopper

6. 88 Macky Mongold

7. 8J Jason Stifle

8. 8M David McCaig

9. 13 Doug Daane

10. 21 Daniel McLain

67 Bo Davis DNS

9 Scott Bumgarner DNS

Mini Cup

1. 1 Russell Bush

2. 88 Wilson Martins Jr

3. 22 Kendall Wheeler

4. 55 Landon Ledford

5. 24 Carsen Holt

Francisco Collision Pure Stock 50

1. K9 George Gorham

2. 64 Ronnie Abney

3. 888 Craig Cuzzone

4. 77 William Hindman

5. A5 Thomas Meyer

6. M5 Aaron Holmes

7. 628 Richard Dinkins

8. 2B Zac Briggs

9. 7 Kevin Grant Jr

10. 16 Norman Dismuke

11. 8B Dustin Breedon

12. 3 Randy Lewellen

13. 14 Steven Osteen

14. 65 Brian Harbin

15. 1 Mike Pitts

16. 15 Rebecca Catarelli

17. 8D Austin Dinkins

18. 02 Bryson Love

19. 56 James Wright

20. 2G Jody Gill

21. 39 Ross Francisco

22. 21 Sammy Coghill

23. 87 Eddie Davis

4 Brandon Love DNS





Some great footage of the tempers flaring in the Sportsman race by Racing Recoil Video: Braeden Ludeker





https://www.facebook.com/Sunshine-State-Racing-375135059613366/videos/938259666657955/



https://www.facebook.com/Recoilracingvideos/videos/pcb.124688879335571/2403123539994151/



https://www.facebook.com/Recoilracingvideos/videos/pcb.124688879335571/970673937096528/



https://www.facebook.com/Recoilracingvideos/videos/pcb.124688879335571/3091950010904122/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRfjTzSwrWo&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR02zPHgzMzPN5LDDbyGqoA6GTkgxqRaeMdGOImmgmkadDNg0QxlRLW_DWU





