Tempers flare in Sportsman and George Gorham Jr. Takes home big payday in the Pure Stock race at The Dale
Thank you to all the drivers & fans that came out for a good night of racing! Hope you will join us next week when SPRINTS return to the Dale!! Have a great week!!
RESULTS from 8/15/2020
Sportsman
1. 5 Chad Rutherford
2. 55 George Gorham
3. 19 Kevin Macy
4. 14 Travis Roland
5. 00 Shawn Harper
6. 74 Corey Crisafulli
7. 39 Brey Holmes
07 Jeff Scofield DQ’d on track
92 Joe Winchell DQ’d on track
Legends
1. 77 Sam Cornman
2. 2 Jarrett Wagman
3. 22 Robert Jonas
4. 25 Taylor Watson
5. 3x Stephen Hartley
6. 15 Derek Stansbury
7. 76 Steve Carpenter
8. 87 Robbie Bundon
9. 51 Mark Bartimac
10. 1 Gavin Graham
11. 99 Lucas Hinton
27 Abigail Jonas DNS
Scramblers
1. 15 Brian Potvin
2. 1J Chase Jefferson
3. 1K Guy Kolmel
4. 69 Jimmy McLeod
5. 6 Donnie Mosman
6. 77 Matt Miller
7. 10K Guy Kolmel Sr
8. 28 Colin Hardin
9. 23 John Vandenbosch
10. 41 Terry Amador
6p Joe Pitchford DNS
Mod Mini
1. 3 Chris Narramore Jr
2. 45 Jeff Firestine
3. 69 Michael Hinde
4. 7 Chuck Frazier
5. 15 Doug Hopper
6. 88 Macky Mongold
7. 8J Jason Stifle
8. 8M David McCaig
9. 13 Doug Daane
10. 21 Daniel McLain
67 Bo Davis DNS
9 Scott Bumgarner DNS
Mini Cup
1. 1 Russell Bush
2. 88 Wilson Martins Jr
3. 22 Kendall Wheeler
4. 55 Landon Ledford
5. 24 Carsen Holt
Francisco Collision Pure Stock 50
1. K9 George Gorham
2. 64 Ronnie Abney
3. 888 Craig Cuzzone
4. 77 William Hindman
5. A5 Thomas Meyer
6. M5 Aaron Holmes
7. 628 Richard Dinkins
8. 2B Zac Briggs
9. 7 Kevin Grant Jr
10. 16 Norman Dismuke
11. 8B Dustin Breedon
12. 3 Randy Lewellen
13. 14 Steven Osteen
14. 65 Brian Harbin
15. 1 Mike Pitts
16. 15 Rebecca Catarelli
17. 8D Austin Dinkins
18. 02 Bryson Love
19. 56 James Wright
20. 2G Jody Gill
21. 39 Ross Francisco
22. 21 Sammy Coghill
23. 87 Eddie Davis
4 Brandon Love DNS
Some great footage of the tempers flaring in the Sportsman race by Racing Recoil Video: Braeden Ludeker
https://www.facebook.com/Sunshine-State-Racing-375135059613366/videos/938259666657955/
https://www.facebook.com/Recoilracingvideos/videos/pcb.124688879335571/2403123539994151/
https://www.facebook.com/Recoilracingvideos/videos/pcb.124688879335571/970673937096528/
https://www.facebook.com/Recoilracingvideos/videos/pcb.124688879335571/3091950010904122/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRfjTzSwrWo&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR02zPHgzMzPN5LDDbyGqoA6GTkgxqRaeMdGOImmgmkadDNg0QxlRLW_DWU